Naira redesign: some Onitsha banks pay only N5,000 to non-customers

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

As the dust is trying to settle after the problems bank customers encountered in trying to withdraw or pay in money to banks during the naira redesign era, some banks in Onitsha and environs, Anambra State, only pay #5,000 to those customers who did not open account with them.

This ugly development, it was gathered was the after effect of the naira redesign even as queues are still being recorded in some banks within Onitsha and environs, especially on Tuesdays.

Reacting to the payment of maximum of #5,000 for customers who did not open accounts with the banks that pay #5,000, a customer, Mr. Johnson Ogoamazi, said that, “This is a new development that emerged now that the naira redesign period that caused hardship to people has gone.

“I was paid only #5,000 because it is not my bank according to officials of the bank. When I told them I needed like #10,000 they told me that the Automated Machine could only pay me another #5,000 and not more than that.

“Before now, I have been collecting any amount from different banks that were not mine. Central Bank of Nigeriia, CBN should look into this problem. Formely with your ATM card you withdraw any amount of money from any bank, but now some will allow for #5,000 or #10,000, telling you that you can only collect more in your own bank, rubish,” he fumed.

In his own contribution, an Onitsha based lawyer who simply identified himself as Barr. Peter, stated that, “I went to make withdrawal of #20,000 from a bank that was not my own bank but was allowed only #10,000.

“When I asked question they told me that those who did not open account with that bank could only receive highest amount of #10,000. I immediately made straight to my bank and withdrew another #10,000, making it #20,000 I had in mind.

“It is funny that the CBN Governor in collaboration with the power that be, are plunging Nigerians into this mess. That is why Nigerians massively voted Labour Party for a change of the old order, but they used INEC to fulsify the result,vbut let us see what the court will do,” he angrily left.