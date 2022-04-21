Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Naira closes at 418.33/dollar at investors and exporters window

Business & Economy
By Editor
26

 

The Naira exchanged at 418.33 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday, representing 0.32 per cent depreciation, compared to 417 naira to the dollar recorded on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at 418.25 naira to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of 444 naira to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at 418.33 naira.

The naira sold for as low as 410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 151.07 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday. (NAN)

Continue Reading
Editor 4414 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

SECCIMA urges support for Gov Soludo, economic growth in…

FCTA Seals Federal Ministry of Works, Character Commission,…

Union Bank wins Best Trade Finance Platform Awards

N10bn waste collection debts: FCTA threaten to seal up govt…

1 of 216