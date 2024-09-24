NAIPE’s confab secures support from NAICOM, PenCom, AIICO, other stakeholders

As preparations for the 2024 annual national conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) gather momentum, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), National Pension Commission (PenCom), Sanlam Nigeria, NEM Insurance, African Reinsurance Corporation, as well as AIICO Insurance have all thrown their weights behind the event.

Other sponsors of the conference are KBL Insurance, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Alliance and General Insurance, Leadway Assurance, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Access Pensions, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Linkage Assurance, as well as Premium Pensions.

This year’s national conference which is 9th in the series will take place on October 8, 2024, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki-Ajah Expressway, Victoria Island, Lagos, by 9 am.

The theme of the Conference “Towards A $1 Trillion Economy: Roles of Insurance And Pension Sectors,” will be delivered by the Managing Director/Chief Economist, Analysts Data Services and Resources, Dr. Afolabi Olowookere.

The former Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), who is also former Managing Director/CEO, FBS Reinsurance Limited, Mr. Fola Daniel, will chair the conference.

The panelists include Mr. Tunde Mimiko, Managing Director/CEO, Sanlam Life Insurance Limited; Mr Adeyemi Mayadenu, Executive Director, Technical, NEM Insurance Plc (General); Mr. Wale Okunrinboye, Chief Investment Officer, Access Pensions; Mr. Oluseye Olusoga, Managing Director/CEO, Parthian Partners Limited and Mr. Oguche Agudah, CEO, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp).

Special Guests of Honour for the Conference are Commissioner For Insurance/CEO, NAICOM, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin and acting Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Omolola Bridget Oloworaran.

The event will bring together stakeholders in the insurance and pension sectors to discuss the importance of the sectors’ contribution to the $1 Trillion Economy projected by the present administration for achievement by 2026.

Commenting on the theme of the conference, NAIPE Chairperson, Mrs. Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, said the theme of the conference was carefully chosen to draw the attention of the operators of the two sectors to the realities on the ground, especially regarding what they need to do to remain relevant in the unfolding economic situation in Nigeria.

Esezobor noted that not less than 250 stakeholders from the insurance, pension, finance, organised private sector and trade Unions and Associations would attend the conference.