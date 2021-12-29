NAIPCO confers Bankole Corporate Communications Man of the year Award

The National Association of Insurance and Pensions Correspondents (NAIPCO) has named Segun Bankole, Head of Sales and Corporate Communications for Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, as the Corporate Communications Man of the Year 2021.

The annual award which is in its second edition is awarded to the best Public Relations practitioners in the insurance and pension sectors, with focus on impacts, cooperation, supports and strong relationship with journalists covering both sectors of the economy as well as the affairs of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents, (NAIPCO). According to the statement issued by the Association,” this year’s recipient has demonstrated relentless support to the journalism profession, churning out news materials that made our work easier and seamless as well as the support of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc towards deepening insurance penetration and impacting the society through Corporate Social Responsibility, (CSR) amongst others of which you took active participation.” The award ceremony took place at the Corporate Head Office of NEM Insurance on December 12, 2021, at the end of the year Thanksgiving ceremony of the Association.

Segun Bankole graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, (OAU) with a Second-Class Upper Division in the Department of Dramatic Arts majoring in Radio, Television and Film Production in 1995. Banky, as he is fondly called by friends and colleagues holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Calabar. He has over 25 years of work experience in the Nigerian Private and public Sectors with a keen interest in Media, Public Relations, Marketing Communications, Human Relations, business development and Insurance. He is an Alumnus of the Lagos Business School having completed the Advanced Management Programme of the Institution. (AMP 21, Class of 2009). He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

He joined Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc on November 5, 2007, as an Assistant General Manager/Head, Corporate Communications and Brand Management. He was promoted to the post of a Deputy General Manager in 2019, with a change in portfolio as the Head of Sales and Corporate Communications while still managing the Brand of the Underwriting Firm.

Segun Bankole has worked in a couple of advertising agencies in Nigeria in various capacities. He worked as a copywriter and Client Service Manager with Campaign and Concepts Limited, Lagos, Group Head, Client Service/Business Development Manager, Creativedge Advertising; Senior Brand Manager/Copywriter in Presentations Plus, Managing Director, Deluxe Colour Productions Limited; an OAAN registered outdoor Advertising Agency.

Banky has worked on so many international brands and organizations, helping to provide strategic integrated marketing communications solutions at different times. He has also contributed a lot in the area of Manpower development and societal related issues working closely with institutions of higher learning and reputable Non-Governmental Organizations.

