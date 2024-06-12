NAICOM seeks police support in enforcement of motor insurance

Determined to ensure strict compliance to the Third Party Motor Insurance Act which is intended to provide protection for road users, the authorities of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is again extending hand of fellowship to the Nigerian Police in the area of enforcement.

It was to this end that Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM Mr. Olusegun Omosehi let a delegation of NAICOM’s management on a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police at the police headquarters in Abuja.

The purpose of the visit was to seek an audience with the IGP and the management of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), who are critical stakeholders aligned with NAICOM’s vision, to achieve its mandate, particularly in the area of compulsory insurance enforcement.

During the visit, the Commissioner for Insurance requested collaboration to advance the Nigerian insurance sector roadmap. He emphasised that it is unlawful for individuals to drive on the road without valid motor insurance (3rd party), he noted that less than a quarter of the vehicles have valid motor insurance. The CFI stated that the visit aimed to seek NPF’s collaboration to ensure the enforcement of compulsory 3rd party motor insurance, as mandated by law.

Mr Omosehin highlighted that in 2023, the ECOWAS Brown card has been captured in the upgraded premium for 3rd party motor insurance cover by NAICOM, allowing insured vehicles to travel across the West African sub-region. Additionally, he noted that the benefits attached to the 3rd party insurance had been increased to N3 million.

To further this initiative, the CFI underscored the need for digitisation platforms to authenticate the validity of vehicle insurance. He mentioned that this system is already being implemented by the Lagos State government.

He requested the establishment of a team to collaborate with the Commission in conducting enforcement actions, asserting that the success of this initiative would be a significant achievement for Nigeria.

Responding, the IGP assured the CFI of the Nigerian Police Force’s full support in enforcing compulsory 3rd party insurance. He announced that a team, headed by the DIG Operations, would be set up to oversee the enforcement of compulsory insurance.