NAICOM is intensifying efforts to meet oil/gas industry needs —-Commissioner

Thomas stated that the historical relationship between both the oil and gas, and insurance industries could be traced to the birth of the latter, following the issuance of the NOGICD ACT.

He expressed that the insurance industry, in collaboration with the NCDMB, brainstormed and came up with the issuance of the Guidelines for oil and gas insurance business issued in 2010.

According to him, the guideline, among others, stipulates the roles and responsibilities of insurance institutions in ensuring compliance with local content law.

He, however, said that was with the primary consideration of ensuring actual exhaustion of available In-Country Insurance Capacity.

Thomas said the overall aim of the guideline is the development of indigenous content through increased local participation.

“The synergy between both industries was renewed when both agencies identified the need for a veritable platform for inter-agency collaboration

“This is in order to give effect to the requirements of Sections 49 and 50 of the NOGICD Act 2010 by providing guidance to operators in the oil and gas, necessary for satisfying the provisions of the law in relation to insurance transactions.

“The journey for the renewed collaboration transited to the signing and unveiling of the guidelines on submission of insurance programme by operators, project promoters, Alliance partners, and indigenous companies in the Nigerian oil and gas industry,” he said.