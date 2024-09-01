NAHCO rewards cleaner who returned $10,000 found in aircraft

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc has rewarded a staff of the Company, Auwal Dankode, who found and returned the sum of $10,000 while cleaning an aircraft in Kano.

Dankode, who was assigned alongside other colleagues, to clean the MS 878 operated by Egypt Air, found the money left behind by the passenger on seat no 25H.

He promptly turned the money over to the Airline’s Station Manager.

Indranil Dankode, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the Company, Gupta, while commending him for being a true NAHCO ambassador who has put into use the training he received in the Company, announced the handsome cash reward, instant promotion and appointment as NAHCO Brand Ambassador.

Gupta, who led the Management Team in appreciating the staff at the Head Office of the Company in Lagos on Friday said, “We are truly proud of the exemplary character exhibited by Auwal. He is a true NAHCO ambassador and an embodiment of what NAHCO stands for, honesty, integrity, diligence and hard work.”

Continuing, the GMD stated, “We celebrate your being and we want this to be just the beginning. Let the values which have been instilled by your family, guide you and groom you into an ideal leader which everyone will be proud of.”

The CEO pointed out that the majority of NAHCO staff exhibit these values in their everyday work in the Company.

“We urge you to continue working the same with very high integrity, diligently and continue being a good NAHCO ambassador,” Gupta said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Adeoye Emiloju, the Chief Financial Officer of NAHCO, commended Dankode on this show of high integrity.

“The integrity you’ve displayed is not something that anyone can pretend to have. You’ve shown that it is innate to you,” Emiloju stated.