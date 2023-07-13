NAFDAC warns Nigerians against use of herbal medicines

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the use of unregistered, illegal, dangerous and fake herbal medicines in the country.

NAFDAC specifically urged the general public to desist from the use of the herbal medicine popularly known as Baban Aisha herbal medicine for not meeting the agency’s Regulatory requirements.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Christianah Mojisola Adeyeye briefed the press in Abuja on the arrest of Alhaji Salisu Sani aka Baban Aisha Herbal Medicine Practitioner for manufacturing herbal medicine with an expired registration licence and illegal advertisement and sale of Sacra herbs oral liquid, said the herbal medicine is dangerous to the health and should not be used by Nigerians.

She said the agency has commenced a nationwide mop-up of the Sacra Herbs in circulation.

The NAFDAC boss also said the agency has also intensified crack down on all illegal manufacturers and distributors of herbal preparation and other unregistered preparations, with a view to bringing perpetrators to book and minimize the usage of the substance.

She said: “The agency recently received reports and concerns on Sacra Herbs oral liquid, popularly called Baban Aisha following an investigative report released by Premium Times Journalists. In 2018 the Agency received an application from Sacra Multi-Links Ltd, Layin Alhaji Hamza Mai Bread, Tafa Kagarko LGA, Kaduna State for the registration of its product Sacra Herbs oral liquid.

“Following regulatory protocols, the agency granted listing approval with NAFDAC registration number A7-2590L for the Sacra Herbs oral liquid for the purpose of management of pile and associated pains. The notification of the registration of the product was granted on the 6th of September 2018 valid till the 12th of September 2019.

“The company on the 12th of August 2020 applied for renewal of its licence. Following a regulatory audit of the company’s production facility, compliance directives were issued to them for non-conformers observed in the facility for which the company was expected to correct.

“The company, however, did not correct the lapses observed, following which the product registration licence was not renewed.

The agency also did not receive any application for the advertisement of the Sacra herb to warrant the illegal advertisement of the herbal preparation. It is worthy of note that the Sacra herb whose licence expired in 2019 was approved for the management of pile and associated pains, while the company went beyond bound prescribing the medicines for unfounded indications such as for the treatment of Waist pains, Typhoid, Ulcer, Pile, Toilet infection and others.

“Following the viral social media outburst on the nefarious activities of Sacra Multi-Links, the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC carried out surveillance followed by enforcement action leading to the sealing of the factory and the arrest of two staff of the company who were complicit in the criminal act.

“The following day the Managing Director of Sacra Multi-Links, Alh. Salisu Sani reported to the I&E office in Kaduna and when his vehicle was searched, the following herbal drugs were evacuated from the vehicle: Sacra Herbs oral liquid and two additional unregistered herbal preparations namely Baban Aisha Man Power & Delay and Cure Powder Kai Kadai Gayya.

“All the products found with the managing director and those found in the company were sent to the NAFDAC laboratory for analysis.

“The following were found and evacuated from the company’s manufacturing outlets: Empty Pet bottles – 109bags x 400pcs x 120ml

Empty Pet bottles – 87pcs Unlabelled brown liquid – 4 bottles x 60ml

Potash – 3kg

Alum – 1.5kg

Weighing Balance – 1pcs Kettles- 4pcs

Work Master Heat Gun – 2pcs HD Injection Polyethylene – 2 x 25kg

HDPE Polyethylene – 1x 25kg, New Labels of Sacra Herbs – 1 sack x 2, 500 pcs

“It will also not be out of place to put on record some other related enforcement actions carried out recently as it relates to illegal manufacture, importation, advertisement, and sale of unregistered herbal drugs.

“The Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of the Agency recently clamped down on some distributors of some herbal medicines- Hajia Ayisha Special Snuff AK 47.

“This was a result of an intelligence report received by NAFDAC that these herbal medicines are mainly in the Northern part of Nigeria. Findings revealed that the herbal snuff was manufactured in Ghana and was approved for use as an analgesic by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) of Ghana. But is being wrongly packaged and passed off as snuff for the Nigerian market.

“Investigation further revealed an alarming trend in the use of these poisonous preparations by a wide section of the populace, cutting across all genders and age groups, including young boys and girls, men and married women, drivers and artisans.

“The snuff, popularly called “SHAKE” or “ANGORO” herbal powder comes under different street names, such as AK 47, Moringa, Black coffee (Dan Kano), Magic powder, Lufthansa, Desert Warrior, etc.

“Some of the products mopped up from circulation during a raid by NAFDAC included the following: Hajia Ayisha special snuff AK 47, Hajia Ayisha snuff AK 47, Hajia Ayisha Masanda original powerful powder, Hajia Ayisha snuff Nasrullah snuff No. 1, Hajia Salma Special snuff, Lufthansa Man power snuff, 99 Bullet more power snuff, AK 47 Power snuff, Hajia Salma VIP Moringa, Forever Journey, Dr. Lambo Moringa snuff, Danmilla Kokoo herbal powder, The Desert Warrior, Hajia Salma sundu.

“The products are abused for various reasons, including, to create pleasure, to get into ecstasy, increased libido, etc.

“The chemical substance in these deadly products of abuse is pyridine which belongs to a class of toxic alkaloids found in some plants of the Nicotiana species, which include the tobacco plant. It can be highly addictive, and it is associated with a range of serious health consequences, including increased risk of cancer, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, etc.

“I would like to appeal to all, particularly the vulnerable group to desist from the use of this dangerous herbal preparation.

Be assured that NAFDAC is doing everything to ensure that only safe and efficacious medicine, wholesome food, and quality-regulated products are sold and used by Nigerians.

“The successful investigation on Sacra herbs (Baban Aisha), Hajiya Aisha special snuff AK 47 and other herbal medicines go to drive home the fact that eradication of fake and counterfeit drugs, adulterated and unwholesome processed foods and other regulated products is a holistic battle which should involve every well-meaning Nigerian.

“I want to assure Nigerians that NAFDAC is doing everything to ensure that only safe medicine and wholesome food of the right quality are sold to our citizenry. I would also like to use this opportunity to solicit the support of health practitioners, community leaders, religious leaders, the press, and all stakeholders to continue to educate their wards and family members to desist from patronizing quacks and hawkers of medicines on the street. Let me also use the medium to thank the gentlemen and ladies of the press and civil societies for their support of NAFDAC in this regard.

“We further advise consumers of NAFDAC regulated products to be watchful of the drug, food, and other regulated products they purchase and should not hesitate to report any suspicious activities within their environment to the nearest NAFDAC office”,.

