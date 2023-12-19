NAFDAC  warns  Bauchi Medicine Dealers  to desist  from selling fake drugs in the country.

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called on National Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED) in Bauchi state to desist from selling fake drugs that can compromise the patients to a remarkable extent in the county.

Bauchi state Coordinator, NAFDAC , Mr Paul Kaima handed down the warning at the inauguration of new Executives of NAPPMED Bauchi Chapter in the state.

He appealed on them to be careful and sanitize their business to ensure that the public health is maintained in the state.

The NAFDAC Coordinator also warned them to stop the unlawful practices that predispose them in hiding from NAFDAC and making them prone to scammers coming in the name of NAFDAC officials.

According to him,“the unlawful medicine practices mark its practitioners out as dealers in ineffective drugs, which reduce their customer base”.

Mr Kaima assured them of cordial relationships as the association actively and continued to collaborate with NAFDAC.

Patron of the Dealer, Alh Umaru Dahiru, in his address, said that there is need for them to be God fearing as life of the public is involved, calling on vendors to be extra careful with the type of drugs they sell to their consumers in the state.

Alhaji Tukur Abdu Azare, the outgoing President, in his address, called on the new elected officials to be focused and work with relevant stakeholders so as to move the Association forward.

Alhaji Azara then appreciated all members of the association for support given to him, during his tenure and called on members to continue to support the newly elected officials, so as to achieve the objectives of the Association.

The newly NAPPMED President , Mr. Samson J Magaji assured to work in synergy with all relevant agencies and promised to provide purposeful leadership that will take the association to greater heights in the state.

He urged them to comply with NAFDAC to create a healthy and safe environment for all, called for vigilant within their market area and neighborhoods and as well alert NAFDAC immediately if they suspect any irregularities.