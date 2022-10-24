NAFDAC targets WHO Maturity Level Four Certification,  builds seven new state offices

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) will not rest on its oars until it attains the World Health Organization (WHO) Maturity Level Four certification which will place pharmaceutical products manufactured in Nigeria in a better pedestal to compete favourably in the global market.

The Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye made the assertion at the official commissioning of NAFDAC State office Ilorin, Kwara State on Friday.

During the first quarter of the year, precisely in March 2022, she recalled that the Agency attained Maturity Level 3 in the WHO Global Benchmarking Tools, an achievement that has placed NAFDAC among the recognized regulatory Agencies in the world.

According to Prof Adeyeye, it is pertinent to state that these huge achievements would not have been possible without a committed and dedicated workforce and a very supportive Governing Council, stressing that ‘’the Agency is not resting on its oars but is working assiduously towards the attainment of Maturity Level 4 and the sustenance of its developmental strides’’.

However, to achieve this, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye emphasized the importance of sound infrastructure, equipment, a conducive work environment for staff, and accessible office locations for the stakeholders alike.

At the time she assumed office, she noted that most of the NAFDAC Offices were situated in Federal Secretariats within the States or in rented apartments which were not good enough for the corporate image of the Agency and in most cases difficult for MSMEs and other stakeholders to access.

NAFDAC was created in 1993 to regulate and control the importation, exportation, manufacture, advertisement, distribution, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, bottled water, and chemicals.

To meet the mandate of the Agency, she disclosed that the Management under her supervision has embarked on a journey of strengthening the processes of the Agency through the establishment, implementation, and continual improvement of the Quality Management System.

She enthused that Quality Management System (QMS) in NAFDAC has transitioned over the years to a robust platform for institutionalizing resourceful leadership, evidence-based decision-making, and engagement of a trained and competent workforce for effective customer-focused delivery of regulatory services.

‘’With the support of the Presidency, National Assembly, and the NAFDAC Governing Council, we commenced the building of State offices across the country out of which seven have been completed and we are now in the process of Commissioning them beginning with the Kwara State Office which we are witnessing today to the glory of God’’.

A statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola on Sunday, disclosed that Osun State office of the Agency was also commissioned on Saturday in Osogbo by Prof Adeyeye, while the Agency’s State offices in Ogun, Ebonyi, Sokoto, Yobe and Kebbi have been completed and will soon be commissioned. Construction works have also commenced in Kano, Edo and Delta States and are now at varying stages of completion.

She said that the building had been purpose-built to help the Agency achieve its mandate. Apart from the six regular office rooms, we have a mini hall where we can conveniently relate with the sectoral groups and also train our staff. The complex also has a warehouse and store where unwholesome regulated products can be kept pending further regulatory activities.

‘’There is no doubt that this well-equipped office will enhance the activities and operations of the Agency within the state thereby contributing to the economic growth and well-being of our people’’, she said.

The NAFDAC boss expressed her gratitude to the Governor of Kwara State and the good people of Kwara State for the support NAFDAC has so far enjoyed, adding: ‘’we look forward to an enhanced co-operation and support as NAFDAC will continue to do her best to safeguard the health of indigenes and residents of Kwara State’’.

