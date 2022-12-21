NAFDAC seizes wines, spirits worth  N8m from Apogbon market

Enforcement Officers of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration, and Control (NAFDAC) and its Federal Task Force (FTF) team have raided the popular Apongbon market in Lagos seizing drinks valued at eight million naira (N8,000,000).

The operation was part of its efforts to eradicate fake, unwholesome, and counterfeit alcoholic and non-alcoholic wines and drinks from circulation.

Anita Dabor, Head of Unit, NAFDAC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that many of the offending products were sold by merchants underneath the bridge.

“ They were mopped up and include very popular brands of wines and spirits.

“During the mop-up operation, a transport vehicle containing an array of drinks including JAPATA (a herbal drink that failed laboratory tests) was found hidden in the vehicle.

“The offending products were confiscated and evacuated.’’

“Attempts to apprehend the supplier of the Japata in the market proved abortive.

“The products mopped up from the market are valued at N8,000,000.’’

“However, the investigation is ongoing,’’ she said.

According to her, NAFDAC is fully alive to her responsibilities of assuring the safety, wholesomeness, and quality of foods and other regulated products offered for sale to the public.

Consumers are hereby advised to be vigilant and exercise discretion when making purchases, especially during this festive season, and report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office across the Federation. (NAN)