NAFDAC raises alarm over use of dangerous chemicals for food preservation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians about the danger associated with using dangerous chemicals to preserve food items.

The agency has banned and emphasized the hazard in the use of dichlorvos, a chemical commonly utilized by traders to safeguard food from spoilage.

In a statement signed by Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola on Sunday, the agency showed concerns over the recent viral video showing individuals using dangerous chemicals to preserve food items like beans, stockfish, and crayfish.

“The sale of small volume dichlorvos (100 ml or less), sold as Sniper has been banned since 2019 while the sale of the large volume (one litre) is limited to certified agrochemicals outlets. NAFDAC underscores the toxicity of dichlorvos to human health, cautioning that its use can have fatal consequences.

The Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, urged traders and merchants to desist from using unauthorized chemicals on food meant for human consumption.

She said: “The misuse of dichlorvos poses significant risks to human health, manifesting in both short-term and long-term consequences. Long-term exposure can result in severe health implications, including developmental abnormalities in offspring, memory loss, reduced fertility, and potential carcinogenic effects.”