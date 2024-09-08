NAFDAC raises alarm over sale of ‘miracle water,soap’ by faith-based organization

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has issued a warning to Nigerians over the claim of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, a faith-based organisation led by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, for using the agency’s name to deceive the public.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by its Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, it noted that none of the products being advertised and sold by the organization are registered with the agency.

The agency said, “NAFDAC wishes to alert the public about the activities of a faith-based organisation, Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, which has been using the NAFDAC name to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

“NAFDAC has received numerous petitions from concerned citizens regarding Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, located at Km 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, Delta State. The ministry has been promoting Miracle Water and Miracle Soap with claims of healing and miracles, and selling them to unsuspecting members of the public. The Minister showcased the use of Miracle Water and Miracle Soap on social media to claim healing for barrenness, stating that women would conceive twins if they used the soap. He openly told his congregation that the soap is NAFDAC registered, leading the public to visit the office to confirm these claims.

“The petitioners also submitted the following products from the Spiritual Ministry to NAFDAC to verify the bogus claims. The products are Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, the Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida, A New Beginning Mount Camel Miracle Water, Water of Life, Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida (1L), A New Beginning Pool of Bethsaida Water, and Father Smelled Perfume.”

NAFDAC stated that upon receipt of the petitions, it contacted the Delta State Coordinator, through the Director Post Marketing Surveillance of the agency, to ascertain the existence or records of any transaction with the Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries and the products in Delta State Office.

“The Coordinator was also directed to visit the Ministry to establish the veracity of the claims in the petitions and take necessary regulatory action on the production facility in the Ministry where the Miracle water and other products are produced. The State Coordinator covertly bought the Miracle Water (25cl) for 3000 naira from the Ministries and took the pictures.

“On Wednesday, August 14th 2024, the State Coordinator Delta State visited the Mercy Land Ministry and met the Head of Service – Mr. Ogunleye Fufeyin and the Chief Security Officer. The officials denied producing Miracle and Healing Water or Soap even with the evidence of the receipt of purchase. He claimed that only the Logo and address on the label were theirs but not the product. The HOS added that they only have a pool of Bethsaida water, which is spiritual and artificial. The HOS requested time to meet with other staff and returned. He returned after 30 minutes and refused to cooperate, asking them to see the CSO.

“On August 27th 2024, a team of Investigation and Enforcement NAFDAC and Federal Task Force on Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods visited the Ministry to commence investigation on the place of purchase or the manufacturing site for possible sample collection, for laboratory analysis, but the officials did not cooperate with the team.

“Letters of invitation were issued to the officials to report on August 28th, but it was not honoured. The company instead submitted a Legal document at NAFDAC Headquarters Abuja on August 28th, 2024 and asked to come back on September 3rd, 2024, to organise their document before coming. The Agency then gave the Prophet till the 29th to report to the investigation and Enforcement NAFDAC Office Asaba for further necessary investigation.

“Investigation and Enforcement Asaba waited for the Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries officials based on their earlier request to report for commencement of the investigation, but they still refused to show up. On September 3rd, 2024, they forwarded some documents instead of asking for more time to report,” it explained.

It added that in a document made available to the NAFDAC Office on the evening of September 3rd, the faith organisation claimed to have entered into a production contract agreement with Globod Table Water Km 4, DSC Expressway, Otokutu, Delta State, without the knowledge of NAFDAC State Office in Delta State.

The agency stated that the act is illegal according to the extant rules and regulations on commercial production.

“In continuation of our investigation, NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement has sealed the Globod Table Water factory to aid and abet the production, sale, and advertisement of unregistered and unwholesome Miracle Water under the pretext of Fake NAFDAC Registration Number.

“At this point, it is very clear that Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, KM 5, is not ready to present itself for investigation of production and advertisement of suspected falsified, unwholesome, and unregistered miracle products.

“NAFDAC wishes to inform the public that none of these products being advertised and sold are registered with NAFDAC. The public is also being advised to stop patronizing any of these Miracle products. NAFDAC is scientific organization that is guided by verifiable scientific facts before registering any product.

“In the meantime, we will continue with our investigation into the activities of this faith organization with regard to products within our mandates that have been reported to be manufactured and sold by them. I want to use this opportunity to warn faith organizations against illegal production of regulated products without requisite regulatory requirements,” it stated.