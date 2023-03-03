NAFDAC Flags off the South-West Zonal Media Sensitisation Workshop on Dangers of Bleaching Creams and Regulatory Controls

A summary of the presentations reads;

1. Overview of Skin Bleaching: The NAFDAC Perspective by Pharm. Ebele Anto; Drug Evaluation and Research, NAFDAC.

– “Melanin a pigment produced by cells called melanocytes gives the skin its dark colour. Melanin also protects the skin against excessive UV rays from the sun.

When melanin is inhibited, the skin becomes a gateway for UV penetration into the body making it prone to cancer.”

2. Safe Handling of Chemicals and Ingredients in the Cosmetics and

Food Industry by Dr. Leonard Omokpariola; Chemical Evaluation and Research, NAFDAC.

– “A large amount of cosmetics and potentially harmful ingredients are used in hairdressing, skin care and nails services. These harmful chemical ingredients are regularly inhaled by beauty professionals as well as cosmetics users. It is very important to know what ingredients are toxic and how to identify them.”

3. The Cosmetovigilance Best Practices by Mrs. Roseline AJayi; South-West Zone, NAFDAC.

– “Common Adverse Events with Cosmetics:

• Carbon black in eye liner, mascara, eye shadow, is linked to cancer and organ system toxicity.

• False eye lashes – traction alopecia, allergic reactions, eye infection (conjunctivitis), infection of the eye lid and dry eyes.

• Parabens as preservatives in makeup products are endocrine disruptors leading to early puberty, carcinogenic, low sperm count in men due to high estrogenic activity.”

4. NAFDAC’s Regulatory Controls of Cosmetics in Nigeria by Pharm. Linda Halim; Drug Registration and Regulation, NAFDAC.

– “Classes of Cosmetic products registered by NAFDAC:

• Locally Manufactured Cosmetic Products (micro, small, medium, large manufacturers).

• Imported Cosmetic Products (imported brands, local representatives/agents).

• Importation Under the Global Listing Scheme (supermarkets, hotels, beauty salons & spas).”