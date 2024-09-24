NAFDAC conducts comprehensive mop-up operation in Maiduguri drug and food markets, Borno State   

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has successfully conducted a comprehensive mop-up operation across several key markets in Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to the NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, in a statement, this initiative was aimed at removing drugs and food items contaminated by recent floodwaters to prevent their re-introduction into sales as part of agency’s market control strategy, thereby preventing possible outbreak of diseases.

The Agency said the mop-up operation took place at the Gamboru Drug and Food Market; Monday Market; Open Air-Theatre Drug Market; and Gwange Drug Market.

The Director, NAFDAC North-East, Mr. Kenneth Azikiwe, stated: “The recent floods have posed a significant risk to public health by contaminating food and drug supplies. Our swift action in these markets is crucial to ensure that only safe and uncontaminated products are available to the public.”

“During the operation, directed by the Director General, Prof (Mrs.) Christiana Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC officials drawn from Borno, Yobe, Gombe and the NAFDAC area laboratory meticulously inspected and removed all compromised items (food and drugs) valued at over N5 billion..

“The Agency also provided guidelines to market vendors and the public on how to identify and handle potentially-contaminated products in the future.

“Furthermore, all manufacturing facilities engaged in the production of regulated products located within the flood affected areas have been closed down to allow for GMP reassessment before production will begin again.

“NAFDAC will continue with the surveillance and monitoring to cover all parts of Maiduguri metropolis not covered in this operation.

“NAFDAC remains committed to safeguarding the health of Nigerians by ensuring that all food and drug products meet the highest standards of safety and quality.

“Through rigorous inspections, testing, and public education, NAFDAC works to protect the health and well-being of all Nigerians. The Agency urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or compromised products to the nearest NAFDAC office”, the statement further stated.

