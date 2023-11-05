NAFDAC Alerts Public On ‘Killer’ Energy Drink

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control has notified the public that the recalled G Fuel brand Energy Drinks by T&E Imports and GPAE Trading Corp contains high levels of caffeine.

The notification of this product is contained in a public alert with No. 034/2023, issued to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye.

Adeyeye said that the agency was equally notified about the recall of the product by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The NAFDAC boss said that the consumption of products containing high levels of caffeine could cause headaches, insomnia, irritability, and nervousness.

She said that people sensitive to caffeine can experience these effects at very low consumption levels.

Adeyeye also cautioned pregnant women not to take these products, adding that the possible health effects of consuming too much caffeine include the risk of miscarriage and a chance of low birth weight.

The D-G also stated that the affected products have no cautionary statement to limit the number of servings per day, adding that these products are sold online.

“The product is not registered by NAFDAC, which implored consumers and retailers to refrain from using, selling, serving, or distributing the implicated product.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“NAFDAC could also be reached on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

“Healthcare professionals and patients are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of any substandard NAFDAC-regulated product to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“NAFDAC could also be reached through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application available for download on Android and IOS stores.

“The public could also reach NAFDAC via e-mail at pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng,” she added