NAF honours Flying Officer Sangokoya for historic achievement

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU ,Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has honoured Flying Officer David Oluwagbemiga Sangokoya for his outstanding achievement at the Royal Air Force College, Cranwell, United Kingdom.

Flying Officer Sangokoya made history as the first African cadet to win the prestigious International Sword of Honour after over 100 years of the College’s establishment.

At a ceremony held in NAF Headquarters, Abuja on Monday, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, congratulated Flying Officer Sangokoya on his achievement. He noted that this feat underscores the excellence within the NAF, demonstrating that its officers and cadets can excel globally.

Flying Officer Sangokoya’s outstanding performance earned him the title of best-graduating cadet with the presentation of the International Sword of Honour by Prince Williams

The CAS said his achievement has brought pride to the military, particularly the NAF and the nation.

The International Sword of Honor is a testament to the NAF’s commitment to recognizing hard work, sacrifice, and professionalism, essential for mission accomplishment.

The Chief of Air Staff stated that Flying Officer Sangokoya’s journey as an officer has begun with this prestigious accolade.

“We are also here to honour Flying Officer DO Sangokoya, a young officer whose outstanding performance, not only earned him the title of best-graduating cadet but also saw him win the highly coveted International Cadet Sword of Honour for 2023–2024 from the Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

“This achievement is truly groundbreaking at it is the first time that any cadet from the African contingent has won this prestigious award, since the inception of the Academy over a hundred years ago.” the CAS explained.

Air Marshal Abubakar reiterated the NAF’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding selfless service, ensuring that its personnel are well-equipped to face the challenges of defending the nation.

Champion Reporter reports that the achievement by Flying Officer Sangokoya reinforces the NAF’s dedication to excellence and its role in promoting national pride.

