NACCIMA Commends Signing of Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 by Tinubu

.Congratulates National Commissioner/CEO

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has commended President Bola Tinubu GCFR for signing the Nigeria Data Protection Bill, 2023 into law, which has now become the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

Hon. Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq, President of NACCIMA, also congratulated Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner/CEO of the newly established Nigeria Data Protection Commission, on the successful passage of the bill into law.

We note NACCIMA’s Digital Economy Trade Group’s contribution towards the bill, especially with regards to activities and efforts relating to the development of a data protection and privacy regime in line with the global convention on data protection. NACCIMA has developed a digital economy framework to facilitate the involvement of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in the Digital Economy space (OPSADE), a business-focused initiative on digital economy policy dialogue and engagement mechanisms, aimed at supporting job creation and SME’s empowerment in the country.

In February 2022, in recognition of the impact of data protection and privacy regulations on businesses, NDPB was established by the federal government to promote national regulation and administration of data protection and privacy regimes globally. The relationship between NDPB and NACCIMA Digital Economy Trade Group has been strengthened through the presentation of NACCIMA digital economy programmes, focusing on the development of a strategic collaboration between the two organizations.

The National Coordinator of NACCIMA Digital Economy Trade Group, Amb. Segun Olugbile, served as the sub-committee Chairman for Governance, Ecosystem and Technology components of Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) development for the NDPB. Also, at the national validation workshop on the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan for Data Protection, he presented a technical session on Governance, Ecosystem, and Technology.