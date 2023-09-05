N85Bn contract: Wike faults agreement plan of Wasa Housing project in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike has queried the agreement entered into by officials of government in the N85 billion affordable housing project in Wasa area of Abuja.

The Minister made this displeasure on Monday in Abuja during a project tour to the Satellite Town Development Department, STDD, on-going affordable housing project located at Apo Waru area of the territory.

The Minister argued that the agreement that the FCDA provide infrastructure while the developers build affordable housing and sell to the masses without any benefit to government; adding that it would have been reasonable for government to get 10 percent of proceeds after providing funding while, the developers get 90 percent.

“This arrangement is not acceptable, government can take, say, 10 percent, while the private sector take 90 percent.

“ The rate is equally not affordable for the masses. We will look at all these. We will not award contracts for awarding sake.”

The contract which was awarded at the initial contract sum of twenty eight billion naira in 2014 to provide engineering infrastructure to the site of the housing project was queried by the minister on how the contractor was drag-footing on the project after receiving twenty one billion naira initial payment, but with unsatisfactory answer of the Acting Coordinator Olusegun Olusa, the minister maintained that henceforth, award of contract and completion of the ongoing project would be reviewed to meet the financial reality.

The project has so far attained 24.5 percent completion level after nine years. At inception, the affordable houses were designed one bedroom and two bedrooms, with the two bedrooms to cost N7 million.

He frown at the review cost variation of the contract from twenty one billion to eighty five billion naira as well as eight million naira market price of each unit of the houses at completion which was the initial projection when the contract was awarded in 2014. nine years ago, with twenty four point five level of completion.

The Minister however, inspected road projects around EFCC national headquarters and office of Benchers with aim of finding solution to the faults discovered.