N82bn corruption allegation: EFCC in fresh move to arrest Kogi ex-governor, Yahaya Bello, spokesman cries out

IBRAHIM QUADRI with agency report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday made a fresh attempt to arrest Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State over a N82 billion corruption allegation.

Director, Yahaya Bello Media Office, Ohiare Michael, who raised the alarm last night alleged that armed operatives of the commission laid siege to the Kogi Government Lodge in Abuja, in a bid to effect the arrest.

He expressed surprise over the raid asking why Bello was not interrogated when he presented himself to the commission earlier on Wednesday.

His statement came hours after the EFCC had declared that the immediate past governor of Kogi state was not in its custody following a claim by Bello’s media team that he honoured the commission’s invitation earlier on Wednesday.

The EFCC described the claim as false.

However, Michael in a statement explained: “It has come to our notice that people suspected to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are currently around the Kogi Government Lodge, Asokoro in an attempt to forcefully arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello. They were shooting sporadically.

“It was reported earlier that the former Governor went to the EFCC Office voluntarily earlier today but the Commission told him to leave and come at a later date, only to mount a gestapo-like attack on the Kogi State Government facility in Asokoro.

“We want to place it on record that the EFCC should be held accountable if anything untoward happens to him.

“Tonight’s attack was needless as the former Governor made himself available to the EFCC in their office for interrogation. The EFCC had no question to ask Alhaji Yahaya Bello in the morning, but suddenly, they are out to arrest him.

“This action is condemnable. They have displayed the very reason many Nigerians believe they were fighting political battles instead of the mandate to fight corruption. This action reflects much more than the fight against corruption. We will keep Nigerians posted.”

Earlier, controversy had trailed Yahaya Bello’s purported visit to the EFCC headquarters accompanied by his successor in office, Governor Usman Ododo

While Bello’s media aide claimed that their principal honoured the invitation, the anti-graft agency described it as false, insisting that the ex-governor remains a wanted person.

A statement on Wednesday morning by Michael said that the former Kogi governor arrived at the EFCC headquarters to honour the agency’s invitation.

Bello’s decision he said, followed consultations with his legal team and political associates.

The statement read: “Former Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello, today (Wednesday) honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. This decision was made after due consultations with his family, legal team, and political allies.

“The former governor, who has great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, had all the while only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights to ensure due process,” adding that his principal intended to use the opportunity to clear his name of the allegations against him.

“The case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello has been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing. It is important for the former governor to now honour the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name, as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

“The former governor firmly believes in the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic development and supports the fight against corruption in the country.

“It is on record that he was the first governor of Kogi State to implement an anti-corruption mechanism to curb graft and ensure that the state’s resources benefit its people.

“He was accompanied to the EFCC headquarters by high-profile Nigerians. We hope that the commission will act professionally and respect his fundamental rights as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Details of his engagement with the operatives of the anti-graft agency will be disclosed later.”

But in a dramatic twist, the EFCC debunked Michael’s claims, insisting that the former governor was not in its custody and remains a wanted person.

“Media reports today that a former governor of Kogi State, Mr Yahaya Bello, is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are incorrect. The commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody.

“Bello, who has already been declared wanted by the commission for alleged N80.2 billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest”, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated.

Before now, the commission had preferred 19 charges against the former Kogi governor, alongside his nephew Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalam Hudu, for alleged money laundering offences totaling N80,246,470,088.88.

Also, after failed attempts to arrest and arraign him, the EFCC declared him wanted.

