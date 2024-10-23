N740bn road contract: Umahi warns Julius Berger to stop ‘playing games’  

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Worried by the slow pace of Abuja-Kaduna road, the Minister of works. Engr David Umahi, has again warned the contractor handling the project, Julius Berger plc to expedite action on the rehabilitation work and stop playing games and pushing the Administration around.

He charged the contractor to concentrate on delivering the project according to the reviewed contract sum of N740 billion, insisting that no further review would be entertained.

The Minister who gave the charge during the official flag off of the Abuja-Kano rehabilitation project, further disclosed that if Messrs Julius Berger (Nig.) Plc was not willing to continue with the project at the agreed amount, the contractor may as well come out plain, saying the Ministry is ready to do it on concrete, while maintaining the same quality with that of the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway or the Apapa – Oworonshoki Expressway, which is built to last for between 50 – 100 years.

Umahi also maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has directed two prompt actions to be taken on the road to ease the plight of road users: palliative works to be effected on the failed portions, and the contractor have since mobilised to site and is expected to finish by the middle of November, as well as its total rehabilitation.

He said “When completed, you can travel from here to Kaduna with your eyes closed. The road project is in three sections: Abuja – Kaduna (Section I), Kaduna – Zaria (Section II) and Zaria – Kano (Section III). The Zaria – Kano section is substantially completed with about 17 kilometres remaining and has recently been expanded by about 5.3 kilometres to the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano with solar street lightings. This is being handled by BUA (Nig.) Plc. The Kaduna – Zaria section is being handled by Messrs Julius Berger (Nig.)”.

According to him, a portion of Section I of the road is awarded to Messrs Dangote Industries Plc, who sub- contracted it to Messrs Hitech (Nig.).

The Minister, while flagging off the project, appealed to them to commence the work in three sections and, most importantly from the end where the road is critically bad.

He commended the infrastructural initiative of Mr. President, stating that infrastructure, nationwide, was in a terrible state of decay on his assumption of office.

In his welcome address, the Director, Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr. Umar Bakare, disclosed that the original contract was awarded to Julius Berger PLC. in 2018 and was divided into three (3) sections for ease of construction.

He said section II is substantially completed, while Section III is at an advanced stage of completion but Section I is only about 27% completed.

The Director maintained that due to the importance of the road as a major link to the FCT and its economic importance to the country, it has become imperative to fast track the completion of the outstanding sections of the Dual Carriageway.

Bakare also informed that the length of the project is 38 kilometres (dual) within the Section I of the original contract.

He said the scope of work consists of scarification, pulverization and compaction of the existing distressed pavement as sub- base. Provision of new stone- based to be stabilised with cement (3%) and provision of CRCP (continuously reinforced concrete pavement) on both the carriageway and the shoulders.

To him, it also includes the provision of hydraulic structures (culverts, lined drains etc.) The amount for the contact, he said is N145. 8 billion and it is expected to be completed within fourteen (14) months.

He noted that the financing model is under the Tax Credit Scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony, the representative of Dangote Group, Alh. Bukar Abba, thanked the Federal Government and, particularly the Minister for the confidence reposed in the Dangote Industries Ltd., while assuring that they would align very well with the project’s specifications and the proposed completion period.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi and Sen. Adamu Aliero were full of praises for the Administration for coming to the aid of road users, while urging the contractor to deliver according to specifications, as well as the dateline.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations, other dignitaries at the flag off ceremony include, Senator Anthony Annie and the SSA to Mr President on Stakeholder Engagement, South East, Barrister Chioma Nweze.