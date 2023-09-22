N71 bn road contract: Umahi passes vote of no confidence on contractors

.Summons contractors to office

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

After putting N71billion on the East-West road, the Minister of works, Engr David Umahi has expressed dissatisfaction on the project by passing a vote of no confidence on the contractors handling the construction work.

Umahi, while berating SETRACO construction company working on the road said “ the gimmicks the contractors are using is excuse of overloading.

“I am passing a Vote of No Confidence on the construction of this road , I wont certify anything on this road , the road has failed and it is not acceptable to us.

“The road is full of pot holes , we have paid over N71b and the road has completely gone down, and the road has been further reviewed from N44b to 144b billion. Apart from the beautiful bridge you have built , the road has completely gone down. Project manager tell your team to meet me in Abuja on Monday to tell me what has caused the failure on the road. I do not accept it is overloading truck, our roads are not properly being constructed and I demand that these roads must be properly constructed. It is a fight that Nigerians must win and Mr. President must win this fight for the sake of the Nigerian people to truly enjoy the dividends of a democratic Government”.

Umahi, in his continuous assessment of the Nigerian roads had travelled by road from Abuja, through Kogi, Edo, Delta , Bayelsa up to Port Harcourt in Rivers State through the famous much talked about East West road to inspect the progress of work on the highway by himself..

The Minister said “ I have invited all the Directors of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) with their engineers from Edo , Delta , Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom , they should be able to attend to the small failures and redeem all the places that failed on the road and I will hold a meeting with Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC ) Managing Director this evening to find out how we can collaborate on this road”

On the East West road he said, he had discussed with the Edo State Governor that the East West road passed through his state and that was what is causing the traffic jams and hold up.

He said they have to design a bye pass, so that the heavy trucks can stop ,moving through the town, adding that “it is by so doing that the gridlock can be stopped and business activity in the state can improve.

Umahi said “We have to look at our constituency projects to see how our constituency projects can be meaningful and impactful and I will be discussing this with the leadership of the House of Representative and the Senate “