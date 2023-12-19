N50 billion outstanding earned allowances: SSANU GIVES FG ULTIMATUM TO PAY.

…..says Nigerian roads must be fixed

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has charged the federal government to pay its members the outstanding earned allowances due to them as promised and captured in the 2023 appropriation bill.

SSANU in a communique at the end of its 49th National Executive Council (NEC) in Minna, Niger state said the government has failled to fulfil its part of the barganing to pay the outstanding allawances.

The communique signed by Comrade M. H. Ibrahim, the National President

SSANU, also urged the government to pay withheld salaries of its members.

The communique reads: “NEC in session appreciates the decision of the federal government to exempt all tertiary institutions from IPPIS. While commending this decision, it however encourages Government to critically consult Management of Universities and labour unions on workable, reliable, seamless and acceptable approach in transiting to the new regime in order to capture the peculiarities of university workers. This is with a view to forestall the complicated problems that plagued the use of IPPIS.

“NEC, therefore, urges the government to consider improving the old system with some latest features in the U3PS payment solution presented to it by the JAC of SSANU and NASU.

“NEC in session acknowledged the approval by the government to pay the 4 months salaries of our members withheld as a result of the last industrial action embarked by the Union. NEC in session deliberated on the undue delay by the government in paying the four months salaries and therefore urges the government to pay the money without further delay. This is to boost the already fading confidence of our members in government.

“NEC in session commends the effort of the government on the implementation of medical allowance to health workers. It was, however, observed that the payment was haphazardly done. While some branches were paid, others were left out, especially research centres and institutes. NEC, therefore, urges the government to integrate all deserving branches in the payment of this allowance and also pay arrears arising from the delayed implementation of the same. Moreso, state governments should equally adopt the same measures and pay their health workers the same deserving allowance

“NEC in session recalls the approval of the government to increase the salaries of university workers by 25% and 35%. Though this proposal is a far cry from the salary increase demanded by SSANU, we regarded it as an award by the government and therefore expected that the award should have been implemented by now. NEC, therefore, demands the implementation of this wage increase, which had been captured in the budget before the end of 2023, pending the conclusion of the renegotiation with the government on the mutually acceptable salary wage.

“NEC recalls the approval of the federal government to pay a wage award of N35,000 to workers in its payroll effective from 1st September 2023. The one for the month of September 2023 was paid in the month of November 2023. NEC urges the federal government to commence payment of the outstanding arrears of October and November 2023 forthwith.

“State governments are also seriously encouraged to take a cue from the federal government to endorse payment of this wage award to their workers in order to ameliorate the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

“NEC in session observed that some of her members are yet to be paid arrears of the National Minimum Wage, which was approved in 2018 despite the efforts of the Union.

“NEC, therefore, calls on the government to, as a matter of urgency, release funds for payment for those omitted in the under listed universities:

“Federal University Otuoke, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture”.

Others were, “Umudike, Federal University, Dutsima, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe, Federal University Kashere, University of Maiduguri, Modibo Adamawa University, Yola, University of Benin, Benin, College of Medicine, of the University of Lagos, Idi-Araba, University of Calabar, University of Uyo, Federal University of Lafia, Federal University, Lokoja”.

The NEC in session also observed that some State Governments are yet to implement, not to talk of payment of the arrears of the last reviewed Minimum Wage.

It therefore called on all such State Governments to do the needful and bring workers in State universities up to same pace with their counterparts in Federal universities.

It further said: “Arising from the collective bargaining Agreements signed between the JAC of SSANU and NASU and the Federal Government, Government had made provision in the 2023 appropriation bill for the sum of N50Billion for payment of outstanding Earned Allowances to Universities and Inter-University Centres. This Agreement is yet to be fulfilled.

“NEC in session urges the government to release funds for payment of the allowances without further delay.

“NEC observes with serious concern the deplorable state of Nigerian roads nationwide, which has resulted in loss of revenue, time, and avoidable deaths. These bad spots are now flash points for men of the underworld, providing them veritable opportunities to attack unsuspecting and innocent victims. The Minister of Works under this new administration had taken a tour of these roads, coupled with the President directive to immediately fix these roads.

“NEC is, however, surprised that several months after this marching order, rehabilitation work is yet to commence on any of these roads. The government is therefore urged to kick-start fixing of these roads before the rains set in”.