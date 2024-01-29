N4.8bn fraud: Ibeto trial stalled as Chief Judge decides on petitions challenging court’s jurisdiction 

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

The trial of Cletus Ibeto for offences including an alleged N4.8 billion fraud before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has been stalled due to the trial judge, Justice Ismail Ijelu, returning the case file to the Chief Judge of the court, Kazeem Alogba.

Ijelu, on Monday, told the counsel representing the parties that they could not proceed with the case until the Chief Judge decided on both the various petitions by the defence challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case and the accusation of bias levelled against him.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had brought a 10-count charge against Ibeto alongside his companies, Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings Ltd, bordering on allegations of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence, fraud, forgery and fraudulent use of documents.

The EFCC has failed to arraign Ibeto after three court dates; September 28, October 5 and November 3, following the absence of the defendant in court.

While Ibeto was represented by Counsel in court, Ijelu issued an arrest warrant against him after the prosecution requested it on November 3, 2023, on account of his alleged refusal to appear for arraignment

Ibeto’s counsel had signed many undertakings to produce him in court.

There was a different development in the matter on December 6, 2023, when the Lagos State Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro, informed the court that he was considering taking over the matter based on a petition written by the defendant to the Chief Judge of Lagos State but copied to his office.

Moreover, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Babajide Martins, representing the Attorney-General in court, informed that the law firm of Robert Clarke (SAN) wrote a petition seeking a review of the case file.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), challenged the Lagos Attorney-General’s notice and said it was an attempt to scuttle the trial.

Notwithstanding the prosecution’s objection, the presiding judge, Ijelu, said the case could not continue on Monday as the case file was with the Lagos Chief Judge.

“This case cannot go on today because the case file has been returned to the Chief Judge due to the many petitions flying around.

I advise parties to liaise with the administrative judge to know the next step to take in the case,” Ijelu said.

The presiding judge adjourned the case indefinitely to await the decision of the Chief Judge of Lagos on the petitions by the defence.