N20b Enugu State Security Trust Fund Launched to Boost Security and Drive Economic Growth

The Enugu State Government today officially launched the Enugu State Security Trust Fund (ESSTF), a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing security across the state and creating an enabling environment for sustainable economic growth. The launch event, held at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu on Thursday, 17 October 2024, brought together key stakeholders from government, the private sector, security agencies, civil society, and the media, all committed to supporting the state’s mission for a safer Enugu.

The ESSTF, inaugurated earlier in February 2024 by His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, is a direct response to security challenges in the state. With a fundraising target of ₦20 billion, the Fund aims to provide critical support to security agencies operating within Enugu State by equipping them with essential tools, technology, know-how, and resources to combat crime and ensure the safety of all residents.

Governor Mbah, who was represented by Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, at the event, reiterated the importance of the initiative, which is the establishment of the ESSTF as a fulfillment of the governor’s commitment to the people of Enugu State. He emphasised that the governor’s promise is to make Enugu State one of the top three states by GDP in Nigeria, driven by private sector investment, but achieving this vision requires a secure environment, and the ESSTF is a major step toward creating that foundation; and as such, the Fund symbolises our determination to ensure the safety and prosperity of every citizen of Enugu.

The ESSTF represents a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors, designed to improve the state’s security infrastructure while fostering development and prosperity. At the helm of the Fund is Dr. Ike Chioke, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa), who is the Chairman of the ESSTF Board of Trustees, supported by Engr. Chinedu Ani, a telecommunications industry veteran, who is the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer.

In his address, Dr. Chioke highlighted how the Fund will help to support Enugu’s pressing security needs. “Security is the bedrock of any thriving economy. The ESSTF is designed as a central coordination point for security resources in Enugu State, allowing us to work more effectively with our partners in law enforcement and the private sector. By pooling resources and leveraging our collective expertise, we will strengthen Enugu’s security infrastructure and restore a sense of safety across our communities,” he said.

The ₦20 billion target for the ESSTF is structured to be raised in tranches of ₦5 billion annually over four years. Contributions are expected from various stakeholders, including state and local governments, corporate entities, non-governmental organisations, religious bodies, and individual donors within the state, the country, and the diaspora.

The ESSTF Board of Trustees is composed of diverse and experienced personalities, drawn from the public sector, the private sector, security organisations, religious institutions, and community leaders. The Board is responsible for providing strategic direction and ensuring transparency in the management of funds. Transparency and accountability were also central themes at the launch, with assurances that the ESSTF will undergo annual independent audits and maintain a regular updates on fund allocation and progress. “We are committed to making sure every naira donated is effectively used to enhance security in Enugu State,” Dr. Chioke said.

In his address, Dr. Chioke outlined key areas where the funds will be allocated, including surveillance systems, support for the law enforcement, empowerment of community vigilantes as well as security personnel welfare.

“The success of the ESSTF depends on the collective effort of all stakeholders in Enugu and beyond,” Dr. Chioke said while calling on corporate organisations, high-net-worth individuals, and the general public to contribute generously to the Fund adding that the ESSTF offers a digital crowdfunding platform that allows seamless contributions from anywhere in the world.

The ESSTF is a public-private partnership initiative aimed at improving the security landscape of Enugu State. It seeks to provide strategic funding for security agencies, support community-based safety initiatives, and create an enabling environment for economic growth. Through transparency, accountability, and stakeholder engagement, the ESSTF is committed to making Enugu a model state for safety and investment in Nigeria.