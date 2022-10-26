N1bn Dangote Promo: Over 100 customers become Instant millionaires on Wednesday

More customers are reaping the reward of their loyalty and patronage of Dangote Cement in Nigeria as the company made over 100 of them instant millionaires across the country in a single day in the ongoing Dangote Cement Plc Bag of Goodies Consumer Promo Season 3.

The presentation of cheques and other laudable gifts was done across the country on Wednesday and in Lagos alone, more than five customers won five million Naira each, while over 12 customers won one million Naira each respectively. Hundreds of customers were also presented with other consolation prizes which includes millions of Naira recharge cards, Generator sets, freezers, fridges, fans, air-conditioners among many others.

While the new millionaire costumers of Dangote Cement product jubilate over their good fortune and windfall, there are still better days ahead for other Nigerians, as the promo closes on October 31, 2022.

Speaking at the Dangote Promo winners event held yesterday in Lagos, the National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Mrs. Funmi Sanni said the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronizing the cement product, which according to her, is the best in the country, in terms of quality and product accessibility.

She said Dangote Cement values the consumers who are the end-users of cement products.

According to her, “We are here to make more of our customers instant millionaires. This is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in empowering our customers and helping them build their respective businesses. The promo was conceived as a way to thank them for their support and patronage…If you, our customers refused to buy our products, we wont have a choice than to close shops, but because you have been supporting our operations on a consistent basis, we are still in business and it is only normal for us to also give back to you, who are the reason why we are still in business…the Presentation of cheques and other gifts are being done across the country today and I am happy to inform you that we have done as we promised. The N1billion that was set aside for this Promo will go round our customers and at the end of this Season 3 Promo, hundreds of our customers will be millionaires and multi-millionaires”

Explaining the impact of the prizes, she said that if a retailer or block moulder wins N5 million, he or she is now capable of buying about two more truckloads of cement, which will increase his capacity, create more business for him and even more hands will be required to manage the expanded business. She explained that Dangote Cement is creating more indirect jobs through the promo.

The winners explained that they initially doubted the genuineness of the promo until they saw that people are winning and their prizes are being given to them. They then thanked the management of Dangote Cement for the good gesture.

It would be recalled that the Pan-Africa Cement manufacturer had last July unveiled a Spell Dangote and become Millionaires in a season 3 of its Bag of Goodies National Consumer promo, in Lagos during which the Company announced that 500 consumers would win a million naira each, while another 100 would win N5million within four months.