N160m car gift: LP urges lawmakers to kick against govt insensitivity

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has protested against the N160 million car gift to lawmakers in the National Assembly by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed dated October 17, entitled “Labour Party condemns N160m car gift to lawmakers, urges members in the NASS to kick against government insensitivity“.

In the statement, Barrister Abure urged its members in the National Assembly to reject what it regarded as evident government insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

He said: “A few days ago, the news filtered that 360 members of the House of Assembly are to be gifted with vehicles worth about N160 million each.

“The Labour Party is indeed shocked, saddened and disappointed at the level of insensitivity being displayed by the executive and the legislative arms of the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration.

“It is saddening that with deepening poverty among Nigerians the administration has decided to increase its appetite for a life of opulence to mock hardworking but underprivileged Nigerian.

“How else can any Government justify the bloated Federal Executive Council of 48 cabinet ministers, with each of them given three luxurious four-wheel drive vehicles on the first day in office, paid for and fueled by taxpayers?

“This is notwithstanding hundreds of presidential and ministerial aides, as well as numerous aides to the aides which are being funded by the government.”

Abure noted that these vehicles will cost Nigerians about N57.6 billion at a time when government claims it cannot afford to increase the minimum wage of N30,000 monthly to workers.

According to him, a bag of 50KG rice is about N50,000 and most families can’t afford two square meals a day!

Wondering how insensitive a government can become, he pointed out that the same government is still going round the world cap in hand seeking for loan.

“What a shame! As things stand today, inflation is likely to hit 30 per cent by December, 2023, yet all they are concerned about is the comfort of a privileged few who found themselves in public office.

“Why spend so much money on the import of and purchase of vehicles from other nations amidst the scarcity of needed foreign exchange for manufacturing?

“Why not empower local manufacturers such as Innoson Motor in Anambra and Peugeot Automobiles in Kaduna to save forex and boost our local economy?

“When our Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, said we in the Labour Party want to move the economy from consumption to production, this is what we mean – Nigeria first!” Abure stressed.

He, therefore, implored the government to, in the interest of the country, retrace its step and give priority to revamping the economy instead of its current obsession with luxury living.

“We are also calling on the Labour Party legislators in the 10th Assembly to kick against this unnecessary wastage of resources in line with the ideology of the party which is social justice and equal opportunity for all.

“Nigerians will hold them responsible if they fail to live above board or give proper account of the electoral investment reposed in them.

“Nigerians are fed up with the status quo and they crave for a different leadership that must factor the interest of the suffering masses. The poor must be allowed to breath again in this country,” he added.