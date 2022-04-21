N100 m presidential ticket: Eddo faults APC

A presidential Aspirant of the Accord Party, Mr Folorunso Aremu Eddo has described the decision of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to sell it’s presidential ticket for N100 million as a strategy to make sure BolaTinubu wins.
According to him, this development does not speak well about Nigerian politics.
Eddo who spoke in an interview with Daily Champion, said any party that does that should be totally disqualified by the voters.
He said, “They are invariably telling you that they sanction corruption in Nigeria. Any person that pays N100 million for a ticket is a thief no buts about it. Politics is not a stock market.
APC on Wednesday pegged its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million.
The nomination form will sell for N70 million while expression of interest forms will go for N30 million.
This was part of the decision the ruling party took when its National Executive Committee met in Abuja, Wednesday.
The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this shortly after the 11th National Executive Committee meeting.
According to Morka, the sale of forms will run from April 23 to May 6, 2022.
Opposing an earlier announcement by the party’s national women leader, Betta Edu, that the women will get free forms, Morka said women are entitled to free nomination forms but will pay for their expression of interest forms.
