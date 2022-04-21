N100 m presidential ticket: Eddo faults APC

….. Says Politics is not stock market

COMFORT EKELEME

A presidential Aspirant of the Accord Party, Mr Folorunso Aremu Eddo has described the decision of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to sell it’s presidential ticket for N100 million as a strategy to make sure BolaTinubu wins.

According to him, this development does not speak well about Nigerian politics.

Eddo who spoke in an interview with Daily Champion, said any party that does that should be totally disqualified by the voters.

He said, “They are invariably telling you that they sanction corruption in Nigeria. Any person that pays N100 million for a ticket is a thief no buts about it. Politics is not a stock market.