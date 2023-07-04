MyCredit Investments quotes ₦2.50bn CP on FMDQ

CHINAZA ATTO

FMDQ Exchange has approved the quotation of MyCredit Investments Limited ₦2.50 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) under its ₦2.50 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

MyCredit Investments Limited is a digital consumer and Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SME) lender, and provider of digital financial services in Nigeria.

The proceeds from this CP, which is sponsored by United Capital Plc, FBNQuest Merchant Bank will be applied by the Issuer for its general corporate purposes.

Interestingly, the Nigerian CP market, as administered by FMDQ Exchange, continues to provide issuers with renewed opportunities to grow their businesses and maintain the much-needed restored confidence of investors, whilst contributing to the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

Also, the Exchange will continue to provide a liquid, transparent and efficient market geared towards supporting the aspirations of corporates, to unlock the required capital to bridge the funding gap in their various sectors.