My victory at Supreme Court shows the strength of our democracy, says Lawan

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has reacted to the judgement of the Supreme Court which set aside the decision of the Appellate Court, that upheld the candidacy of Mr. Bashir Machina as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Yobe North Senatorial District.

In a majority decision on Monday, A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Centus Nweze held that the appeal filled by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, has merit and therefore set aside the judgement of the Appellate court.

The Apex Court held that it does not have jurisdiction to hear the matter because it was commenced by an Originating summon, since it hinges on allegations of fraud.

Speaking to Newsmen after the judgement, the Senate President said his victory as the Apex court is for all members of APC especially those from Yobe North.

He revealed that he did not file the appeal by himself, but the people of Yobe who yearned for his continued leadership filed the appeal to the Apex court.

“What has happened today at the Supreme Court, the judgement on Yobe North particularly was democracy at work and a victory for all Yobe APC and APC at large.

“The courts gave their various judgements but the Supreme Court gave the final judgement.

“I therefore commend the Supreme Court and of course the Judiciary generally for making this kind of judgment which strengthens our democracy because it’s not only for politicians to work to strengthen our democracy, each one of us have a role to play.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the APC for taking this matter to court; actually, I didn’t as a person, go to the Supreme Court to seek redress, but my party did and my people, the people of Yobe North and Yobe State generally, many people including political associates and well wishers who showed interest that there has to be an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“So today, this victory is for all of us involved, the victory is for our party”

The Judgement of the Apex court therefore affirms Ahmed Lawan as senatorial candidate of the APC for Yobe North.