My transformation agenda for Kogi East- Victor Adoji

NOT many will disagree that most of Nigeria’s current socio-economic challenges, which are symptoms of bad governance, would have been averted if members of the National Assembly were alive to their responsibilities of effective representation, oversight function on policy and budget implementation by the executive arm of government.

And this unimpressive performance by successive federal legislators since the return to civilian dispensation over two decades ago, had often been blamed on the lack of capacity, vision and sincerity of purpose on the part of majority members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives which had rekindled interest in lawmaking by hitherto apolitical intellectuals and well bred professionals, technocrats and boardroom gurus.

Victor Alewo Adoji, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate for the Kogi East senatorial district for the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election, a faculty member of the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria (ICA) and former deputy head of the Corporate Communications department at Zenith Bank Plc fits perfectly into this category of patriotic Nigerian professionals hungry to salvage their fatherland from the brink of collapse.

He parades three doctoral degrees, four MBAs as well as five graduate (Masters) degrees and perhaps the only contestant armed with such amazing credentials among those jostling for the 109 seats in the Red Chamber.

A silent philanthropist, an educator, publisher, administrator, a professional in politics, an academic, unionist, economist, banker, and a consensus builder he cannot be equated with the typical average Nigerian politician but one whose ambition is fired up by passion to genuinely serve his constituents in particular and the nation in general because of the firm believe “that the legislature, legislation, implementation of policies/laws and observing due oversight are cardinal to berthing the Nigeria and Kogi East we seek”.

Flowing from his intellectual prowess therefore, the senatorial hopeful had while unveiling a legislative agenda for Kogi East identified the exclusion, idleness, frustration and socio-economic marginalization of young adults and youths which had given rise to about 90 million unemployed youths and 20 million out-of-school children as some of the consequences of bad governance and poor economic management by the public office holders especially at the centre.

According to him, such mismanagement was at the root of government’s indiscriminate borrowing to the dangerous point that Nigeria’s public debt stood at N41.6 trillion ($100.1 billion) with a debt-to-GDP of 23.27% as at the first quarter of 2022 while the Naira-US dollar exchange rate at the official Investors and Exporters (I&E) market averaged around N420/$1 even as the Naira continues its downward slide as it heads beyond N700/$1 on the black market.

Nigeria, he noted is currently experiencing “youth bulge which we are ostensibly oblivious of” adding that empirical evidence indicates that “there is strong association between poorly managed youth bulge, armed conflicts, poverty, inequality and underdevelopment. China understood the era and leveraged it by initiating and implementing policies that helped to harness their youth potentials by creating (through policies/laws) the atmosphere and institutions within which small businesses evolved and flourished. In the process, 269 million youths were truly empowered to own and run small businesses”, he added.

Creating employment and engagement for the young adults and youths, he emphasized requires “reengineering our educational system, engendering the ecosystem for entrepreneurship, encouraging patent-rights and rewarding enterprise”.

But addressing some of the specific needs of his constituents, Adoji maintained that the numerous challenges confronting Kogi East are cast in similar mold of the national crises ranging from the salient issues of “unifying our assorted array of interests, creating a common purpose, understanding each other, appropriating our collective failure and establishing a shared identity to the more palpable issues of upending extant multidimensional poverty/inequality amongst our citizens and on-boarding the Igala/Bassa nation into the national equation,”.

He said if given the mandate, “it shall be my chief responsibility to evolve policies and with the support of my colleagues pass laws that would jump-start the country and particularly, Kogi state and Kogi East. For instance, it is unacceptable that since 1958 when preparation for the Nigerian steel sector began, Nigeria is yet to fully develop the iron and steel sector despite over $7 billion already expended”.

He is also deeply concerned that the Ajaokuta steel complex located in Kogi, that could have accelerated the nation’s economic and industrial development upon completion, initiated by the administration of former President Shehu Shagari, now of blessed memory in the second republic in1979 some forty three years ago, remains an abandoned project despite its huge revenue potential.

Continuing, the PDP chieftain disclosed that the global steel market was valued at US$1092 billion in 2020 while it is projected to continue growing at an average 3.9 % over the next decade. “Note that in 2020 alone, Nigeria imported $1.18 billion worth of steel materials and N837.76 billion worth of steel imports as at third quarter of 2021. It goes without saying that, revamping the iron and steel sector will tremendously contribute to fostering the economy while creating enormous upstream and downstream jobs alongside the plethora of industries that would evolve through the value chains”, he declared.

Explaining that without fact-based and good policies, it is impossible to get a handle on the economy, effective management of our collective patrimony and play actively in the national scheme of things, he contended that to fix Kogi-East, entails first addressing the plethora of anomalies currently bedeviling the national space, as they affect us the people. Besides, he said a major hindrance to the growth and development as Kogi Easterners is the dearth of data upon which strategies and decisions are based and the fact that "we are relatively landlocked" stressing that statistics do not exist on "girl-child education, out-of-school children or trade in Kogi East".

Elaborating on his ‘social contract’ with the people, Adoji hinted that “my cardinal objectives would include adopting design-thinking protocols to establish a bureau for records and analytics to end the era of working in limbo, take advantage of our location as a nexus to influence the opening-up of Kogi-East by building of bridges from Idah to Agenebode in Edo State, Bassa to Shintaku, Abejukolo to Toto and the roads through Ibaji that terminates in Anambra/Enugu in the South East”. These he pointed out, will be sustained by laying the foundation for evolving a Kogi-East Development Rolling Plan which will be superintended by a Trusteeship Council.

The Kogi-East Development Rolling Plan he added “would be of peculiar significance because unlike what currently obtains, it would act as a supervisory/clearing house for most of the activities and interventions of the senator and the three members of House of Representatives (HoR). This way we can assemble and focus resources that would enable us to embark on big ticket interventions with broad-spectrum and far-reaching significance on our people and communities” in the nine local government areas that constitute the senatorial zone.

“This is outside the outcome of the excellent synergy that we hope to create with members of the State House of Assembly (HoA) and the various Local Government Councils. If the emergent model is appropriately established and competently managed, Kogi-East could easily gravitate from the 9th (ninth largest) (demographically) ethnic nationality in Nigeria to between the sixth and seventh largest, economically,” he stated.

A man of many firsts, Adoji FICA, PhD, DBA had his first doctoral degree (PhD) in Credit Management; the second, a doctoral degree in Business Administration (DBA), focused on Leadership, Corporate Governance And People Management, from Leeds Beckett University, UK and a third, a PhD in Economics obtained from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka as well as DBA (Honoris Causa) in Project Management from the Commonwealth University in conjunction with the London Graduate School, UK.

He is a holder of Diploma in Project Management from the International Business Management Institute, Germany and has a baccalaureate degree in Economics from the University of Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. He has four MBAs with specializations in Corporate Strategy, Leadership and sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Business Analytics as well as five graduate (Masters) degrees in Economics, Public Administration and International Affairs, Sociology, Managerial Psychology and Social Welfare.

Adoji, who also holds a Masterclass certification in Business Management and Leadership from the London Graduate School (LGS), studied and trained with several reputable local and international, professional and academic institutions including the Pan African University of Nigeria, University of Pennsylvania, University of Edinburgh, Wharton University, Yale University, University of Virginia, Oxford University, Harvard University, the World Bank, the IMF and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Born on 29th May 1971 he hails Okula-Aloma in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State; had his primary and secondary education at the St. Paul’s Primary School (now, Mohammed Bankano Primary School), Sokoto and Federal Government College Sokoto, respectively. He holds several professional memberships and fellowships, including Fellow, Institute of Credit Administration (FICA) and a British International Certified Credit Fellowship (ICCF), Fellow, Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria, Fellow, Institute of Credit Administration (FICA) and Fellow, America Academy of Project Management (FAAPM).

He is a faculty member of the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria (ICA) which is Nigeria’s only nationally recognized professional credit management body, solely dedicated to the provision of micro and macro credit management education, award of specialist qualifications, development of skills and capacity building of people involved in everyday management of trade, financial and business credits in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world. He is also board member of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN).

Adoji had a stint in the manufacturing and media industries before joining Zenith Bank in 2000 where he served meritoriously as a diplomatic liaison who interrelated with diverse stakeholders comprising board of directors, C-level management and community leads, dexterously building excellent local and international network endeavours around management, governance, administration, the private sector and civil society.

Significantly, as deputy head of the Corporate Communications department at Zenith Bank, he was the lead for the project-specific team charged with the responsibility of marketing (offline and online) the Bank’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) that was oversubscribed by 554 per cent, the highest by any bank, in the history of Nigeria’s capital market till date. Similarly, he was the team-lead for the marketing team of Zenith Bank’s listing of $850 million worth of its shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) as well as post-listing marketing required to access a wide range of institutional investors.

And for his diligence and impactful roles in the bank, Adoji won many commendations and awards at both the Board and Management levels including: 2007 – Commendation for tremendous project success; 2006 – Best Individual Staff bank-wide; 2003 – Commendation for impactful and strategic inter-department support, 2002 – 2003 Best Non-Marketing Staff bank-wide; 2002 –Commendation for outstanding project implementation and 2001 – 2002 Best Non-Marketing Staff bank-wide among others. He disengaged from the bank in 2018 after an unblemished service spanning 18 years.

It is against the backdrop of his sound credentials and numerous attainments in the organized private sector where he garnered many laurels, that political pundits have charged the electorate in Kogi East made up of Idah, Ibaji, Igalamela/Odolu, Ofu, Dekina, Ankpa, Olamaboro, Bassa and Omala Local Government Areas to ensure total victory for the candidate come February 25 next year to guarantee effective representation that will yield democracy dividends to the constituents.