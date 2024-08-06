My resolve to change Plateau’s story ‘ll never waver- Mutfwang 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang has stated that his determination to lead the state to the path of glory remained unwavering, noting that “we have committed ourselves to God, not to rest until we see there is light at the end of the tunnel”.

Mutfwang revealed that government had invested in technology to address the orchestrated distractions of insecurity, banditry, and insurgency, distractions which have significantly strengthened our common and major enemy – poverty!

In a live broadcast Tuesday morning on the current state of affairs in Plateau, the Governor appealed for more patience and understanding from citizens as government is poised to deliver effective service.

“In the last year, despite the unnecessary impediments put in our path, we have used every opportunity at our disposal, both locally and internationally, to seek wisdom and partnerships to build a Plateau economy based on the rule of law, equity, justice, and inclusion. We are confident that our agricultural investments will soon yield the desired results and lay the necessary foundation for the Plateau economy of our dreams”, he stated.

He further acknowledged that while focusing on the intermediate and long-term strategies, “we know that families are going through difficult times. That is why we have, in conjunction with the Federal Government and Local Governments, made efforts to reduce the suffering by administering some palliatives.

“We will continue to seek more effective ways of procuring and administering these palliatives to some of the most vulnerable groups, irrespective of political persuasion or involvement. I promise to do all in my power to alleviate your sufferings and make life better for all citizens.”

Mutfwang appealed to #Endbadgovernance protesters to stop further protests so that government can dialogue with their leaders to add value to “our thinking and plans for poverty alleviation since we do not possess a monopoly of wisdom”.

He gave assurance that “as soon as the protests are over, we shall meet with the leaders of the youth groups across the state for further dialogue.”

Explaining the rationale behind the imposition of 24- hour curfew in Jos and Bukuru metropolis, the governor said it is not deliberately done to suffer citizens, but rather to prevent miscreants who hijacked peaceful protest on Sunday from further attacks on people properties.

Appreciating roles of traditional, community and religious leaders, as well as civil society organisations who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to assuage the justifiable anger and frustrations of the protesters, he commended security agencies for their dedication, professionalism and emotional intelligence in handling the situation.

Stressing the need for a united Plateau, Governor Mutfwang assured that, “Our administration will not tolerate actions that disrupt our peace and security. I urge all individuals and groups planning to cause unrest to reconsider their actions. The security agencies are on high alert to address any such threats decisively.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng