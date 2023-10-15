My relationship with Abiodun still blossoms despite party difference– Adeleke

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has said politics is an avenue to make differences in the lives of people, regardless of in political ideology or affiliation.

Adeleke made this known when he visited Governor Dapo Abiodun at Ogun state government house, Abeokuta, describing him as a bosom friend of many years despite their political party differences.

Governor Adeleke noted that he is an apostle of politics without bitterness, adding that the best of politics is service to God and people.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria and Nigerian politicians will one day see the need to embrace one another as one political family, notwithstanding differences in political ideologies and orientations.

He said, “I’m happy to be here (Abeokuta,Ogun state) today to visit my good friend and brother, Prince Dapo Abiodun. Despite the fact that I’m of P.D.P and he is of APC,our relationship of many years still blossoms.

“This is what I have come to demonstrate with an official visit to Prince Dapo Abiodun,the Gov.of Ogun state.”

In his response, Prince Abiodun who could not hide his joy for receiving Governor Adeleke in his state commended his love and friendliness over the years.

Governor Abiodun stated that

both Osun and Ogun states have so many things in common, especially, the local Adire fabrics, which has earned both states, fame and recognition, locally and internationally.