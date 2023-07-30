My policies on fuel subsidy removal, forex regime, yielding positive results – Tinubu

.As stakeholders call for judicious use of fuel subsidy funds

President Bola Tinubu says the Federal Government is receiving support and commendations from the global communities over the removal of fuel subsidy and the foreign exchange regime policies, saying they are yielding positive results.

Tinubu stated this at a Gala/Award Night on Saturday, organised by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), to recognise and honour outstanding civil servants to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, President Tinubu appreciated civil servants for their numerous contributions to the economic development of the country.

The president, who accepted the fact that the policies had in one way or the other affected the masses, said the government was working on measures to cushion the effects.

“We shall without delay cushion the pains being experienced by our people as a result of these measures through a number of well targeted interventions aimed at giving adequate relief and succour to a great number of our long- suffering citizens, ” he said.

He, however, pledged to give more supports to the civil service sector, being the custodian of public trust to consolidate on the gains of the ongoing reforms in the sector.

Earlier, in her opening remarks, the HOCSF, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said every human being had an inherent desire to be appreciated or acknowledged for their efforts, and so hard-working civil servants deserve reward for their services to the nation.

According to Yemi-Esan, when an individual feels valued and recognised for hard work, he or she is more likely to be committed and enthusiastic next time around.

She used the occasion to present prizes namely, a brand new 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV, a 2 Bedroom semi-detached bungalow; and a plot of land to the top three outstanding civil servants.

The gesture, which is in collaboration with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, also favoured 29 other outstanding civil servants who went home with other awards while few got N500,000 each.

“The Star Prize of a Brand New 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV won by Mrs Juwon Olayiwola of the Federal Ministry of Education; a 2-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow was won by Mr. Nwachukwu of Service Welfare Office, office of the HOCSF and the 3rd prize, a Plot of Land, was allocated to Mrs. Chukweke Stella Oluchi, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).”

While urging heads of MDAs to reward outstanding workers, the HOS said recognition/rewards could serve to inspire employees to go the extra mile to innovate and achieve excellence in the course of discharging their jobs.

“In this ever-evolving corporate world, fostering a positive and motivating work environment has become crucial for the success of any institution.”

Also, the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr Tukur Ingawa, represented by Dr Simon Etim, a Commissioner in the Commission, said rewarding a worker is critical innovative factor for motivation in executing the needed jobs in any organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the service week is: ‘Digitalisation of work processes in the public service: A gateway to efficient resources utilisation and national development’

As Stakeholders call for judicious use of fuel subsidy funds

Some stakeholders have called on the Federal Government to channel subsidy funds into agriculture, health and education to address the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

The Stakeholders which include 19 Civil Society Organisations, traditional leaders, women groups and Unions, among others, made the call during a two-day northern regional town-hall meeting organised by Partnership for Amplified Voices (PAV) in Kano.

The stakeholders also called for increase minimum wage and subsidized production.

The Executive Director Connected Development (CODE), Mr Hamzat Lawal, said that the meeting was to come together to proffer lasting solutions on fuel subsidy removal which has affected people at the grassroots level.

Lawal described citizens engagement as a major catalyst to help improve their engagements in the northern region, states and Communities and be more effective at promoting transparency and accountability.

On his part, the National Coordinator, NG Cares, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje, in his presentation, tagged “understanding the NG Cares initiative of Federal Government, Financed by world bank”, called for enforcement of funds release policy to ensure timely release of palliatives.

“The fund should not stay more that 10 working days in the account of the state government and immediately be disbursed to the beneficiaries,” Obaje said.

He advised CSOs to work closely with government and citizens, to effectively monitor the subsidy savings and spendings to promote transparency and accountability at sub national level.

Dr Eze Onyekpere, also speaking on “fuel subsidy Savings and other FG policies: How can citizens optimally benefit?” noted that an Infrastructure support fund has been set up by proclamation to alleviate suffering due to fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking earlier, the Falakin Bichi, Alhaji Abba Wada-Waziri, emphasized the need for more efforts, by CSOs to ensure that palliatives are distributed at the grasssroots level.

Others who spoke during the town-hall meeting, include: Hajiya Mairo Bello from AGIP, Safiyan Lawan-Bichi, from Kano budget working group and Fatima Musa-Aliyu, Bridge connect Africa, among others.

The town-hall meeting, with the theme “How Best Citizens Can Benefit From Government Policies on Electricity Pallaitives and Fuel Subsidy Savings”, was organized by Partnership for Amplified Voice (PAV) with support from World Bank.

The PAV is an accountability Civil Society platform facilitated by partnership of two leading CSOs in Nigeria, BudgIT Foundation (BudgIT) and Connected Development (CODE).