My personality and disposition in life forbids me from making enemies says SGF Akume

By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Senator, George Akume Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has disclosed that his personality and disposition in life forbids him from making trouble and he finds it difficult to pay back evil to those who even wished him dead

Senator Akume also said that his uncommon forgiveness to people he usually helped and those who betrayed him has lifted him to where he is today.

Akume made the disclosure on when the Mbatiav Community of Gboko Local Government Area (LGA),. of the State paid him a solidarity visit in his Makurdi residence.

He stressed that though some politicians do wish him dead but he cannot wish anybody dead regardless of any circumstances.

“That is why I forgive easily and God do forgive my inadequacies as well,” Akume said.

He further disclosed that people of Mbatiav had been very supportive to him since he launched himself into the political space.

He encouraged them to continue to pray for President Ahmed Tinubu to enable him succeed in transforming the country and reducing poverty thereby putting smiles on the faces of the people.

Earlier, the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Aondona Dajoh, prayed God to give him good health to discharge his duties as SGF creditably.

Dajoh also prayed God to keep elevating the SGF politically.

The traditional ruler, Mue Ter Gbemacha, Chief Ijiir Tarzoho, commended Tinubu for appointing Akume as the SGF, described his appointment as a round peg in the round hole.

Tarzoho also appreciated Akume for his good works, particularly for facilitating the appointment of his subjects into various positions such as the Governor of Benue State Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Hon. Utsev, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Federal Medical Centre, Prof. Joseph Kortor and the Speaker of Benue Assembly, Dajo.

He, however, demanded for more appointments and support for his subjects. .

He also urged Akume to facilitate the establishment of a Cement Factory in the area, stressing that the land was endowed with abundant raw materials for the production of cement.

The Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboko local government area Hon. Basil Yina, assured that there would be no other opposition party in Gboko come 2027 owing to the pragmatic leadership of the SGF.