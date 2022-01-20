My govt ‘ll sustain infrastructural, human capital development through good governance– Oyetola

.’Don’t hide useful information from security agencies’

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola has averred that his administration would continue to uphold the pace of good governance in both ideas and principles, especially in the area of infrastructural and human capital development.

He noted that good governance is key to sustainable socioeconomic development in every given polity.

Oyetola said this during an engagement programme organised by the State’s Civic Engagement Centre on Wednesday

in Eti-Oni Asalu, Oriade South LCDA.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said every responsible government at all levels must be committed to the sanctity of good and productive governance in the country.

The governor said that the importance of good governance, consistency of policies, reforms and sustainable economic growth could not be overemphasized in achieving a virile polity to positively impacts the masses.

According him, this is why his administration has not reneged on executing series of programs and policies initiated by his administration.

He said, “the current administration has equally recorded a plethora of giant strides and achievements in critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, security, education, social welfarism among others.

“The essence of this quest is not only to position the state on the path of viable socioeconomic prosperity but also improving people’s standard of living and wellbeing.

“It then behooves on the good people of state to rally their support round the government beyond the current dispensation with a view to sustaining the current development.

“And to allow continuity of value added services to thrive for the benefits of all and sundry,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Oloni of Eti-Oni Asalu, Oba Rasak Aluko, commended the governor for completing Iperindo – Ipetu-Ijesa road ,which was started by immediate past administration but couldn’t be completed.

Oba Rasak, who described the completed road as a socioeconomic catalyst bringing succour to people of the area, said the governor was the true face of continuity upholding the progressive developmental agenda.

He, however, urged the governor to consider some other demands of the people such as grading of rural roads, electrification, water supply, among others.

Also, Osun State government has urged residents of the state to further make useful information available to security agencies in order to curb illegal activities in the state.

It called on religious and indigenous leaders to collaborate with security outfits and take responsibility for the security of their environment.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige gave the charge on Wednesday, during an interview programme organised by the civic engagement office of the State.

In her words, “the information coming in needs to be better. People should let us know what is happening in their environment promptly. Our phones are open 24/7. We need to collaborate for peace and security to reign. Our security operatives are not masquerades, they are here to help so residents don’t have to be afraid.

“We appreciate those that have been calling even at night. We need more information. The emergency center number is 293. You can also call us on –08081774557 or the Police control room on 08123823981.”

Speaking on the security apparatus available in the state, Mrs Ige said Osun has all the security agencies represented in the state including joint task force and Amotekun who work hand in hand to secure the state.

“Amotekun Corps works well and are closer to the people. With this, they have timely information. They have the backing of the law to arrest and give information. But presently, they are not legally allowed to carry bane guns. They are supposed to work with other security agencies.

“To fight kidnapping in the state, we are being proactive and on patrol, gathering information so as to be ahead of the criminals. The government is very responsive and takes action promptly,” she said.

Mrs Ige, who was formerly commissioner of Police in the state hinted that sensitisation has commenced in collaboration with the civic engagement office to ensure peace before, during and after election.

She enjoined youths not to be violent but cast their votes peacefully.

She also charged parents to be sensitive to their children behaviour as cultism, ritual killings is on the rise in the present society.