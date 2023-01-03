My govt hasn’t marginalized any tribe or part of Borno, Zulum tells Marama community.

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri.

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum says that his administration has not marginalised any tribe or part of the state, and assured the people of Marama community that his administration will continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the area,.

Zulum, while speaking at a Bura Cultural Day organised by the Marama Community Development Association (MCDC) in Marama town, Hawul Local Government Area on Monday, said despite the numerous projects executed by his administrative in Southern part of the state, expressed dismay over claimed of marginalization by Prof. Hassan BDliya who accused the state government for marginalizing Bura communities in southern part of the state.

“For somebody like me, I think it is an insult on me for somebody to talk about marginalizition, looking at the numbers of mega projects that we have initiated to this very important Local Government Area”, the governor added.

He said even though he is Kanuri by tribe, but he is fair to all minority tribes and he would not marginalize any section of the state.

“For me I think Borno State is one, yes I am Kanuri by tribe and under no circumstances since I assumed office as the Governor of Borno State, I decided to sideline any tribe in Borno. I was not happy with the speech of one of your elders, because this administration has performed better in Southern Borno than even in Northern Borno”, he added.

He explained that, in the history of Borno State, he was the only Governor to appoint a Christian from Southern part of the state as the head of service.

He said “this is for the first time Borno government had Christian head of service, I believe we are doing our best but we are all human beings, if there is anything wrong we did to the Bura community, we will rectify our mistake by the God grace”.

“What we did in terms of capital projects in this part of the state is not obtainable in Borno Central and Northern Borno. We constructed so many roads and primary healthcare, we built various mega schools including Biu High Islamic School, we built several churches, we empowered your women and youths with capital and skills acquisition, among other things, all in Bura community”.

He cautioned people to think before speaking to avoid saying things that may bring disunity among the people in the state, adding that that under his watch, no section of the state will either be discriminated or marginalized,

Earlier speaking the Guest speaker, Prof Hassan BDliya, one of the elders of Bura community accused Borno State government of marginalizing Bura community saying that Kanuri tribe been majority has dominated the affairs of the state.

Also commenting, Chairman of Hawul Local Government Area, Inuwa Bwala apologised to Governor Zulum on behalf of the Bura community for the claim of marginalization.