My faith in Nigeria remains unshaken – Obasanjo

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism in the survival of Nigeria despite its current multifaceted challenges.

The former president said this on Friday during the formal opening of the Abeokuta Window on America held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta area of Ogun state.

The Abeokuta Window on America is set up in the youth centre of OOPL in partnership with US consulate in Nigeria.

The Window is a type of American Space located in over 150 countries worldwide set up to engage Nigerian youths in learning about American culture and politics.

Window on America also serve as a community resource center for accurate and current information about the political, economic, cultural, educational, and social life in the United States.

Obasanjo, however, noted that, whatever problem Nigeria is facing, the country would come out stronger.

He noted that his faith in a better Nigeria remains unshakable.

Obasanjo in his keynote address equally said Nigerian students studying in the U.S crossed the 13,000 mark in the last academic year double the number at the start of the decade.

The former president who was represented by Ayodele Aderinwale, the Deputy Chief coordinator of OOPL said Nigerians and US shared diverse cultural uniqueness.

He added, “At least 13,423 Nigerians currently studying in the U.S. contributed 514 million dollars to the US economy in 2016, according to official data Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) are the top choices of international students with 52 per cent of the total studying in those fields, according to the report”

His words, “Whatever maybe the problem or challenges currently confronting Nigeria today, I assure you they are not problems on the attack they are actually problems on the retreat.

“My faith in Nigeria remains unshakable. My optimism about the future is resounding. Some may wonder how is the future to be rescued?

“I see hope in the determination, resilience and the indomitable spirit of Nigerians. I see hope, in their resistance when they are pushed to the wall.

“I see hope, in the zeal, commitment and courage in the face of adversity. I see hope, in the boundless and incurable optimism of young Nigerians.

“I see hope, in the willingness of Nigerian young and who are resistance with all their might the evil that are been perpetrated.

“I see hope, in the unwavering conduct and uncompromising drive of Nigerians in demanding a democratic process. I see hope, in the ingenuity and infinite creativity of the Nigeria. I see hope, in the youth and young for our tomorrow lies in them.

“I see hope, in the great potentials of the Nigerian, empowered, motivated and well led. I see hope, in the blending of experience, energy and dynamism of the old and the new.

“I see hope, in the dynamism, vibrancy and richness of our culture. And I see hope, in the commonality of humanity.”

