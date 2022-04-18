My brother joined IPOB to help stop Islamization of  Nigeria – Emmanuel

By Phil Okose Onitsha

Facts emerged weekend that master Adibe Sylvester Chinemelum, alleged to be a chieftain of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who hails from Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, and whose where- abouts since 3rd September 2020, has not been known, joined IPOB to assist in stopping Jihadists Fulanis from Islamization of Nigeria.

Making this disclosure to newsmen in Onitsha, elder brother to Chinemelum, Mr. Emmanuel Adibe, revealed that, “we don’t know if my sibling, Adibe Sylvester Chinemelum, is dead or alive since 3rd September 2020 when he fled our house in Nkpor to avoid being killed by Federal Government security operatives, especially the military, for being a member of IPOB”.

“We are christians and he was worried by the alleged move by Federal Government to islamize the country and that prompted him also to join IPOB that is agitating for a sovereign state of Biafra, so that we will be independent .

He fled to God-knows where and since then we have remained incommunicado with him which made our family to believe that he may be dead or alive. He is declared wanted along side others to be killed for demanding for a sovereign state of Biafra and fighting against Islamization of Nigeria”

“Before his eventual escape we had been living in fear as no day would pass without soldiers and other security operatives being in our house as unwanted guests, in search of my sibling, Adibe Sylvester Chinemelum, for elimination.

It was after several unsuccessful attempts in the family house in search of him that it downed on the security men that he may have fled for safety and they stopped coming. I have on more than five occasions whenever they came, been harassed to produce him and that made me to also sleep outside sometimes to avoid deliberate or stray bullet hitting me to cause my untimely death.”

“I know that my brother has always been in the forefront of this agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra because of what the Igbo race passes through in the hands of the Jihadists Fulanis terrorists being sponsored by the powers that be to islamize Nigeria.

Severally our women, mothers, sisters and wives are being raped, maimed and killed especially when they go to farm and when we complain to Federal Government it turns its face to the other side”.

“I am happy that today the attack by these Fulani terrorists has spread loke wild fire across the country, everybody is now feeling it and in fear of uncertainty because people are being slaughtered like cows on daily basis in Nigeria and the Government of the day is not doing anything to stop it”.