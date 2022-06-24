My Alliance with Atiku will strengthen unit of Nigeria

By Barry Agbanigbi, Asaba

Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa stated that the out come of his joint ticket with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections would strengthe the unit the country

Governor Okowa stated this during a grand reception organized in his honour by party in the state after emerging as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to him, ” We have a project to restructure Nigeria, If Atiku does not have a good program I would not accept to be his Vice Presidential Candidate.

“Our ticket, is a ticket of hope, victory. This ticket will rescue and renew Nigeria. In the last seven years, all has not been well with our Nation”.

Dr. Okowa said “Many may not appreciate it now but God has endorsed it”.

He urged youths not be carried away saying that God wants to use the youths to reposition this Nation in 2022

“There are people who say things that they cannot do. They continue to build hope in things that they cannot do.

“During our administration, our Universities will never be on strike because we understand the pains of our youths.

“We are coming to rescue the country with our youths and women and by the grace of God, we would send the APC packing by 2023 because what is going on Nation is not the Nigeria we want” he stated.

However said that the administration of Atiku would tackle issues of insecurity by providing jobs for our youths, when student are at home and they cannot go to school you cannot talk about solving issue of insecurity.

Okowa commended Deltans for their continuous support, stating that it is your support that is lifting me into greater heights.

He thanked then Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee for agreeing to choose him for the joint ticket for the President and Vice President of Nigeria in 2023.

VP Presidential candidate appealed to Deltans and residents to register their Personal Voters Card ( PVC) to deliver a credible Presidential Candidate.

In his address, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu revealed that Okowa stepped down his personal ambition for the good of the party.

” I went to Okowa, to tell him to run for the position of President but you told me he was more concerned about building the party. I remember that, I came for a second time urging you to run for Senate but he told me he was contented with what God has done for him.

On behalf of Deltans, we thank Atiku for finding you a worthy man to run for the position of Vice President as a committed and religious man” he asserted.