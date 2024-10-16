My Administration is Committed to Improving Gender Equality and Women Empowerment – Tinubu

Nigerian’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu while praising Nigerian women resilient efforts said his administration is committed to advancing the cause of women empowerment and gender equality in the country.

The President who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume made the statement in an event entitled EMPOWER- HER : Nigeria for Women Farming Health, Empowerment, Justice, Entertainment and Fund-Raising Dinner organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, in Abuja, revealing that challenges faced by women which include limited access to education and healthcare, gender based violence, and economic disparities, must be recognised to drive positive change that will shape the future of the country.

“It is imperative that we work together as a nation to break down these barriers and create opportunities for women to thrive and succeed”, he stated .

The President added that in the quest for fairness and sustainability, it must be ensured that women have equal access to justice and are protected from all forms of violence and discrimination.

“This requires strengthening our institutions, promoting gender sensitive policies and supporting women’s rights organizations”, he said.

“We must empower women, not just for their sake, but, for our entire nation, where women are empowered, families are stronger, communities are more vibrant and the nation is bold.

“We must prioritize investment in agricultural training, access to land. It is very critical that financial services are provided for women farmers.

“This will enable them to increase their use, improve their livelihoods and contribute to Nigeria’s food security”, he posited.

The event with the theme, ‘Empower Her’, had dignitaries from the public and private sectors that came to provide support for women.

Businessman, Authur Eze, while speaking with the press, called for more support to be channeled to the Women Affairs Ministry headed by Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, whom he described as “a woman that supports other women”.

He praised the efforts of President Tinubu in improving the country and lives of the people. “We pray to God to keep that man alive and create that change in Nigeria”, he said.

He described his donation of a 100 million naira as a show of support for Barr Kennedy-Ohaneye in her drive to improve the lives of women in the country, through the Women Affairs Foundation.

The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu said it’s is important that Nigerian women are empowered. Represented by the UBA’s CEO, Oliver Alawuba, Elumelu recognised “the critical roles of women in agriculture that has contributed over 70% of the labor force”, yet facing challenges in accessing resources.

While praising the administration of President Tinubu in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, Mr. Elumelu also acknowledged commitment of the Minister of Women Affairs Barr. Kennedy-Ohanenye’s to addressing gender inequality.

He also said that women led businesses have been supported by UBA which has provided an excess of 78% of its working capital loans.

In her comments at the end of the event, while speaking with journalists, Barr. Kennedy-Ohaneye said the fund raising was for the affairs of Nigerian women, not for the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, “in case of people that love to nose around, people that love to get involved in things that don’t concern them”.

Her drive to make things work, even with no fund led her into calling for support to improve the lives of women.

“No money has been coming out of that ministry for me to work. Everything you saw, I have been using my money to do them. I thought out of the box to raise this money. I called on my brothers. If you check out, the most people that came here today, you can see for yourself. I don’t want to mention anything, because, we are one Nigeria.

“If I had kept quiet waiting for the Federal Minister Of Women Affairs, money to work, trust me, the President would have sacked me because, he’s a no nonsense President. He sent you there to give results. He sent you there to think out of the box to bring results. But, most times, I think out of the box and EFCC will come and start asking questions, something I’ve thought out of the box for.

“Now, I have gotten this mobile court for a while now, over five to six months ago, I didn’t have money to do anything.”I can’t continue waiting for this mobile court, spending so much money in the normal courts and not getting results because, it takes a lot of time. That’s why the mobile court will need to take off”, the Minister said.

She also added that for the mobile court to take off, two buses will be needed per state, which will start with Abuja and Nasarawa state. According to her, one of the buses will be remodeled to a court, while the other would be used for raiding.