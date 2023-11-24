Champion Newspapers Limited
My administration borrowed N100bn in 4 yrs – Bala Mohammed

Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed
SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

 

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says his administration has secured loans totaling N100 billion since the assumption of office on 29th May, 2019.

He disclosed this at the State Executive Council meeting in Bauchi, stressing saying  that over N90 billion of the amount was allocated to infrastructural projects, with additional allocations directed to the education and health sectors.

According to him,  infrastructural projects alone gulped over N90 billion.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery, appealing to Commissioners to prioritize their responsibilities and endorse the signing of performance bonds.

“You can see the projects and programmes, we are just starting. We have borrowed N100 billion and today, the projects alone for the infrastructures are getting to N90 billion plus.

“Of course, we are going to save some for education and health. We are saving from the little money we are getting from the Federal Government so that we can leverage this loan to do infrastructure alone. You should be aware of this. We are not thieves, we are not here to take anything out of the system, we want to pay back every kobo”, he said.

He added that: “This is our third Executive Council meeting since we came back for a second term. Our attitude to work is to make sure that we make a difference.

“Bauchi State is our major concern and we have no misgivings against anybody. Of course, there are distractions here and there but we will not allow ourselves to be distracted.”

The Governor stated  that transparency in the utilization of funds is  expressing a commitment to repaying every borrowed kobo.

