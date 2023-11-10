MWUN set to unveil maiden edition of it’s magazine

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has concluded arrangements to unveil the maiden edition of it’s in-house magazine, “The Maritime Labour Voice”.

A statement signed by the Head, Media,MWUN,Comrade Kennedy John Ikemefuna, said the event is billed to hold at Rock View Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Wednesday, November 15 by 11am prompt.

According to the statement, notable maritime industry bigwigs and other critical stakeholders in the personalities of SIFAX boss, Dr Taiwo Afolabi and Dr (Mrs) Vicky Haastrup will lead the pack of other key stakeholders in the unveiling ceremony of the Magazine.

“The Maritime Labour Voice Magazine is expected to be yet another of the Union’s major contribution to the aggregation and convergence of ideas and discussions on burning issues in the country’s maritime sector’,it added.

The Executive Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr Afolabi will officially unveil the glossy, all-colour publication as the Chief Launcher, and to be supported by other eminent key players in the sector.

The President -General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria,Comrade Adewale Adeyanju,who doubles as Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) affirmed that MWUN is a critical stakeholder in the sector; hence, the need for the Union to be heard louder, the very purpose the publication is designed to achieve.

Adeyanju also said that the Magazine, which is the Union’s Voice, will afford the revered Union the space for input on critical issues in the sector.

However, the Chairman of Seaports Terminal Operators (STOAN) who is the Chairman of the event, Dr Haastrup, will also be supported by other eminent stakeholders in the maritime industry as well as other captains of industry.

Also expected at the unveiling ceremony are top government functionaries, dignitaries from all walks of life and affiliates of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). This includes Key Note Speakers expected on the day, who will speak on the new normal subject, “The effects and impact of Blue Economy” on the Union and the country in general.

