MWUN deploys Administrative Staff for training

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) under the leadership of Comrade (Prince) Dr. Adewale Adeyanju, has deployed the Union Secretariat staff for a training programme at its annex Secretariat situated at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Phase 1, Apapa, Lagos.

The Secretariat Staff are drawn from the Union’s Headquarters, the Nigerian Port Authority (NP); Dockworkers; Shipping; and the Seafarers branches of the Union.

The training programme is designed to equip the affected staff with the basics of modern office technology; and to further induct the workers with conventional office ethics and practice, and code of conduct.

“Comrade Adeyanju, the Union’ s President-General and Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is not leaving any stone unturned in reshaping all the arms of the Maritime Workers Union towards making sure that the administrative staff are well equipped for the job; given the universal modern system of e-system of gathering and storing information in office management.

“So, it will be nice to see that when we are repositioning every necessary infrastructure in the Union, while we also academically upgrade our staff to acquaint them with the modern office technics for efficiency and effectiveness in their daily output at work”,Comrade Ikemefuna, MWUN’s image maker said in a signed statement yesterday.