Mutfwang prioritize workers welfare-Plateau deputy governor

…attends Nightingale’s cooperative 21st AGM

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs Josephine Piyo, has reiterated the commitment of the state government towards improving the welfare of workers in the state.

The Deputy Governor gave the assurance at the 21st Annual General Meeting of Nightingale Welfare Scheme Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

She added that the Caleb Mutfwang-led administration in Plateau is committed to addressing needs of workers and providing conducive working environment.

”As a government, we will continue to thrive towards improving the welfare of our workers and retirees in Plateau state through regular and timely payment of salaries and pensions.

”Improving the working conditions in the state is top in our priorities and this is in realisation of the critical role workers play towards economic growth.

”This is why when we assumed office on May 29, we met workers on strike due to lack of payment of salaries and other incentives. This government immediately swung into action through various negotiations with the workers.

”We commend them for suspending the strike and pray we never return to the days where workers will down tools for such a long period over nonpayment of their entitlements.

”We will forge a synergy with workers in the state to run a transparent and responsive government that will improve every sector of the economy for the benefit of Plateau people”, she stated.

Piyo further hints that government is aware of the current challenges in the nation, noting they would do everything within its reach to meet the yearnings and aspirations of citizens in the state.

She advised citizens to adjust to the realities on ground and do only what is needed and desist from reckless spending.

The deputy governor who extolled the relevance of cooperative societies to the growth of the economy, advised workers in Plateau state to save for the rainy days while still in service.

President, Nightingale Welfare Scheme, Mrs Patricia Manasseh, thanked the deputy governor for honouring their invitation, adding that AGM avails members of the cooperative opportunity to rob minds together toward meeting its objectives.

Manasseh charged the members to remain resolute and work together despite the challenges being faced in the country, adding that it would be something of the past.

She thanked the management of JUTH for the smooth relationship they have enjoyed over the years.

The Chief Medical Director of JUTH, Dr Pokop Bupwatda, applauded the cooperative for their consistency and their massive contribution and service to the hospital.

Bupwatda represented by Dr Nanklig Lamu, stated that it takes discipline, dedication and prudence to be able to achieve a lot over the years.

He advised them to adjust to the realities on ground to be able to survive the depressing economy.