Mutfwang partners FAAN to upgrade to Yakubu Gowon airport Jos

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

In a bid to elevate the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos, to a cargo airport and eventually an international airport, Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has hosted the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubumi Kuku, in a strategic meeting aimed at enhancing the airport’s status.

Governor Mutfwang welcomed the first female Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FAAN to Plateau State, expressing profound appreciation for the Airport Authority’s dedication and selfless service at the Jos Airport. He expressed confidence in the leadership capacity of the Managing Director to transform the airport’s fortunes.

He told his guest that Plateau State is blessed with agricultural produce in high demand worldwide, particularly vegetables, and pointed out that enhancing the airport’s status would significantly aid in exporting these products.

Governor Mutfwang disclosed that his administration has inaugurated a committee comprising former aviation staff to develop a blueprint for improving the existing infrastructure to ensure effective services at the airport.

He said the visit of the Managing Director has sparked hope and confidence that the Jos Airport will receive the necessary intervention for its upgrade.

He assured that the state government would provide the necessary cooperation and intensify its efforts to ensure the airport receives a new lease on life.

FAAN’s Managing Director, Olubumi Kuku, acknowledged the strategic location of the Jos Airport within the aviation industry and assured that it would receive the required attention. She noted that the airport was designated a cargo airport due to Plateau’s centrality in Nigeria and promised to ensure that it is upgraded.

Mrs. Kuku emphasized the need for major infrastructure improvements at the Jos Airport to enhance its operations to meet international standards.

A committee comprising members from the Plateau State Government and the Airport Authority was mandated to meet and develop a plan for upgrading the Jos Airport.