Mutfwang, Mbah, Gusau, others present as Enugu Rangers FC lift 8 NPFL title

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has led his counterpart of Enugu state, Peter Mbah, president Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau alongside other dignitaries in presentation of trophy to Enugu Rangers FC.

The flying Antelope, Enugu Rangers FC emerged champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, 2023/2024 season.

Enugu Rangers FC were confirmed winner of the title on Sunday in New Jos Zaria Road stadium, Plateau state capital, having defeated relegation team Gombe United in match day 38 of the NPFL 2023/2024 campaign.

The champions, Enugu Rangers secured 67 points from 38 games played.

Enugu Rangers FC which was founded in 1970 have won the NPLF title for the record eight times with coach Fidelis Ilechukwu in charged of the team now.

In another development, Plateau State government were given a hosting right for Gusau Ahlan pre season tournament.

NFF president Ibrahim Gusau revealed the tournament which will kick off in two weeks time in Jos would saw participation of eight NPFL teams and other Nigeria National League, NNL, teams.

He said the rationale behind the preseason tournament is to keep teams prepared ahead of the 2024/2025 NPFL season.