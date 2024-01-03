Mutfwang hosts North central Governors, assures to advance peace, unity for regional development

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, reaffirmed his dedication to collaborating with fellow North Central governors to promote peace, unity, and substantial development in the region.

Speaking on Tuesday during a condolence visit by the North Central Governors’ Forum led by Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Governor Mutfwang expressed gratitude for their support after the recent attacks in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.

He emphasized the North Central’s significance as a cohesive force in the nation and highlighted the region’s abundant natural resources, stating their potential benefits for the entire nation.

Governor Mutfwang called for united efforts to combat armed banditry, terrorism, and criminal activities prevalent in the region. Condemning the recent acts of terrorism in Plateau, he appealed to the Federal Government for assistance in dualizing the Wamba-Panyam and Akwanga-Jos roads, crucial gateways for security operations in the North East.

Forum Chairman, Governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule, conveyed condolences for the Christmas Eve attacks, describing Plateau as a true home for Nigerians. He stressed the need to identify the root cause of the issue for a lasting solution, expressing confidence in Governor Mutfwang’s ability to address it with wisdom and courage.

Engr. Sule characterized the incident as pure terrorism, urging the deployment of technology to identify perpetrators and curb their operations in the North Central. He emphasized the collective responsibility of all Nigerians in addressing the challenge.

Governors Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State condemned the heinous act, calling for unity to safeguard the common destiny of the North Central people. They encouraged investment in agriculture to harness the region’s abundant natural resources.

Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, appreciated the governors’ unity and urged them to focus on the region’s mineral resources for the prosperity of its people.

The delegation from the three states, comprising top government officials, religious leaders, and traditional rulers among others.