Mutfwang committed to advancing quality education in Plateau –Govt

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to advancing the educational sector for the greater development of the State.

Mutfwang made this known Tuesday when he received the 15th Governing Council of the University of Jos at the Old Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

Represented by his Deputy, Hon. Josephine Piyo, the governor expressed his administration’s policies towards providing a conducive learning environment in the state.

He assured the Council of government readiness toward ensuring the growth and development of the university of Jos, through tangible support to advance academic excellence and innovation in the institution.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council, Sen. Grace Folashade Bent, thanked the Plateau State Government for the various interventions to the University.

She commended Governor Mutfwang for his proactive transformation initiatives to the institution and the educational sector in the state.

Bent further revealed that the University of Jos would be hosting the 2025 Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA), a competition she said would serve as testament towards the return of peace and tranquility in the state.

She called for continuous support for the university and requested the state government to tackle the issues of land encroachment, insecurity within the university, and the acquisition of land papers for the University’s Farm located at Gangnam, Langtang North.

She said the 500 hectares of farmland used in cultivating food crops and Artemesia, a plant used in the production of malaria medicines and other diseases has the capacity to turn around the economy of the state and increase food production.