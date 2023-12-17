Mutfwang attends Northern Governors Forum meeting, sympathizes with victims of Tudun Biri bombing

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has attended the 19 Northern Governors Forum meeting in Kaduna which focused on development and security in the region.

The meeting which held behind closed door was chaired by the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, which expressed sympathy for victims of the recent Tudun Biri bombing in Kaduna’s Igabi Local Government Area.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Governor Yahaya announced a donation of N180 million to the victims and conveyed condolences to the affected community and people of Kaduna state.

According to him, “the Forum commiserated with the Government and people of Kaduna State over the unfortunate bombing incident at Tudun Biri, where lives were lost, properties damaged, and others sustained injuries. The Forum prayed for the souls of the deceased, speedy recovery of the injured, and extended gratitude to the Kaduna State and Federal Governments for their handling of the incident.”

“The Forum is committed to thorough investigation, compensating victims, and implementing corrective measures to prevent future occurrences,” he added.

The Forum resolved to collaboratively address issues of enhanced security, peaceful coexistence, economic development, youth employment, drug abuse, and revitalization of education.

Commending the Federal Government’s efforts in combating insecurity, the governors pledged commitment to addressing challenges through collaboration with security agencies, local law enforcement, community engagement, technology adoption, administrative reforms, and tackling root causes of poverty and unemployment.

“The Forum also plans to address environmental challenges threatening Northern Nigeria, leading to conflicts between farmers and herders, contributing to poverty and insecurity,” the statement read.

Also, the governors pledged to expedite regional integration through investments in infrastructure, human capital development, trade, commerce, agriculture, environment, digital economy, and cultural exchanges.

The meeting received a briefing on the New Nigerian Development Company’s activities and formed a committee to review its operations, aiming to reposition the company for increased productivity and profitability.

The Governors visited survivors of the bombing at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.